Bring the Feel of Hotels and Galleries Home... KCC Glass HomeCC Relaunches 'Vicenti Interior Film'

Provided by KCC Glass HomeCC Vicenti Interior Film installed in kitchen furniture (Synchro Wood)

HomeCC, KCC Glass's interior design brand, said on the 13th that it has relaunched 'Vicenti Interior Film' to bring the design sensibility seen in upscale commercial spaces into residential interiors.

Vicenti Interior Film is a finishing material that can be applied to the surfaces of various interior materials, including furniture, doors and accent walls.

By adding a design and texture different from existing materials, it can easily change the mood of a space. It also features a special adhesive on the back, allowing for convenient on-site installation without separate processing.

Through this relaunch, the company added 146 new trend-driven designs and expanded the lineup to 403 designs across 19 product groups.

In particular, it significantly strengthened the plaster-style and wood design categories, which have recently drawn growing interest in the interior market, reflecting consumers' diverse demand for premium residential spaces.

A representative new product group is 'Pasadia,' a plaster-style design inspired by European plasterwork. It uses 'Deep Emboss' technology, which creates greater depth than the existing 'Real Emboss,' resulting in a richly textured finish that looks as if real plaster has been applied.

This allows residents to experience the refined atmosphere of plaster finishes often seen in upscale commercial spaces such as hotels and galleries.

The company also reinforced its wood product lineup, which recreates the natural texture of solid wood.

'Synchro Wood' uses 'synchronized embossing' technology, which aligns the printed pattern with the embossing to realistically reproduce the grain of real wood. 'Grande Wood' extends the vertical pattern length from 1,250 mm to 1,800 mm, adding a sense of grandeur and openness to a space.

'Luxury Wood' also uses a matte finish that minimizes the artificial gloss typical of PVC materials, bringing out the natural color of solid wood.

Vicenti Interior Film has also retained its existing strengths in installation convenience and product safety.

By applying 'Air Free' technology, which minimizes air bubbles during installation, the product is easier to apply. It also does not use phthalate-based plasticizers that are harmful to the human body.

It has been recognized for its eco-friendly qualities by receiving the top grade in the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment's indoor air quality testing standards and the HB Mark, an eco-friendly building material certification from the Korea Air Cleaning Association.

A KCC Glass official said, "Demand is rising for applying plaster-style and wood designs, once seen mainly in upscale commercial spaces such as hotels and galleries, to residential interiors as well. The newly relaunched Vicenti Interior Film focuses not only on pattern design but also on realistically reproducing texture, so that it can help create highly refined premium living spaces."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.