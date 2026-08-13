A friend she met 30 years ago turned out to be her biological sister: "No wonder people said we looked alike"

Mina Geltingk, who was born in India and adopted to the Netherlands, and Minal Thiessen recently learned through DNA testing that they are biological sisters. Reuters/Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Two women who were adopted as children and raised in different families became friends by chance 30 years ago, only to later discover through DNA testing that they were biological sisters.

According to foreign media outlets including the New York Post, Mena Geltingk, 43, and Minal Thiessen, 44, were each adopted from India and grew up in the Netherlands. They first met at a local adoptee gathering in 1996.

From the moment they met, the two reportedly felt an unusual attraction to each other. People around them often said they looked alike, and the two even jokingly called each other "sisters."

They exchanged addresses and stayed friends, but later lost contact and had no news of each other for as long as 15 years.

The surprising truth came to light in April this year.

After Thiessen took a DNA test from a genetic testing company, an unexpected family connection appeared on her phone. The results showed that the two were highly likely to be biological sisters.

At first, Thiessen did not realize that the person listed in the DNA results was Geltingk, whom she had met years earlier. Only after finding Geltingk on social media and checking her photos did she realize that she was biologically related to the friend she had met as a teenager.

Both women were adopted from India in childhood and raised in separate families in the Netherlands. They were said to have lived about 130 kilometers apart at the time.

Geltingk, now a mother of three, said she had never fully shaken off her curiosity about her biological family or the sense of emptiness she carried inside.

After confirming they were sisters, she said it felt like "finding one missing piece of a puzzle."

The two recently reunited in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, after confirming the DNA test results.

As if no time had passed, they embraced as soon as they saw each other. They laughed, cried, and shared their joy by taking selfies together.

Thiessen said that day, "We were friends before we became sisters," adding, "In fact, we were sisters from the beginning, but we just didn't know it."

The two are now making up for lost time by talking on the phone for hours every day and exchanging messages.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.