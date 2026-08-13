Korea Children's Hospital Association Welcomes Plan to Build Independent Children's Hospital, Says Regional Pediatric Care Must Be Improved First

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A call has been made for expanded support for regional pediatric and adolescent hospitals, alongside the construction of an independent children's hospital, to improve the pediatric care environment.

The Korea Children's Hospital Association, led by Choi Yong-jae, director of Uijeongbu Ttunttun Children's Hospital, said it emphasized the point at a National Assembly forum on "Measures to Advance Gyeonggi Province's Maternal and Child Survival System" held on the 12th in the small auditorium of the National Assembly Library of the Republic of Korea.

The association said, "Building a Maternal and Child Health Hospital is important in terms of establishing a pediatric care delivery system, but at the same time, the network of pediatric and adolescent hospitals treating semi-severe pediatric patients must be able to hold up as a prerequisite. Only then can balanced normalization of pediatric care be achieved, so measures to support that network are urgently needed."

At the forum, Choi said, "The proposal to build a Maternal and Child Health Hospital is welcome because it would rebuild the entire pediatric care delivery system. But for the project to succeed, the government must institutionalize support in four areas: expanding human infrastructure, performance-based evaluation and compensation, designating backup beds, and establishing a downward transfer system, since design, permitting and construction will all take time."

Choi also said, "I highly value the fact that this plan is designed to connect high-risk maternal care, neonatal intensive care and treatment for severely ill children within one system. At night, when a child becomes ill, many patients go first to a local pediatric and adolescent hospital before a tertiary hospital. Considering that these hospitals are already treating febrile seizures, status epilepticus, bronchiolitis requiring oxygen, dehydration and ketosis, severe pneumonia and acute pyelonephritis in their inpatient beds, building such a hospital would ease the burden on pediatric and adolescent hospitals that are currently providing care while taking on significant risk."

He added, "A modern hospital that can take responsibility for critically ill and extremely severe pediatric patients would be a welcome relief and a strong support for pediatric and adolescent hospitals caring for semi-severe children. There are many hurdles to overcome, from site selection and design to permits, construction and recruiting the staff needed to run the hospital. If the pediatric and adolescent hospital network, which serves as the backbone of semi-severe pediatric care, collapses, even a completed hospital will struggle to function properly. For the new hospital to open and operate as the final hub, regional pediatric and adolescent hospitals must remain strong."

Choi also explained, "The biggest difficulty in maintaining pediatric inpatient beds is not the building but the people. Support for expanding human infrastructure is needed, including wage assistance for doctors and nurses who handle pediatric admissions at night and on holidays, as well as a mechanism to maintain the care coordination system."

He added that it is no longer possible to find pediatric specialists with the ability to treat semi-severe cases based on a sense of duty alone.

Choi proposed changing the current performance-based evaluation and compensation system, as well as the designation criteria for pediatric hub and partner institutions, from hospital type and bed count to adjusted pediatric inpatient performance by severity, nighttime and holiday admissions and emergency treatment performance, acceptance rates for transfer requests, and the number of patients received back from tertiary hospitals.

Under the current compensation structure, acting rationally pushes hospitals away from severe cases. He said this is not a matter of individual hospital morality, but of payment system design, and that the system must be changed so that taking on severe cases becomes advantageous.

He explained, "Without a designated backup-bed network, it becomes impossible to transfer children out of the acute phase, so even if final hub beds are expanded, turnover will inevitably fall." He added, "This is because premature infants who have been taken off ventilators or newborns who only need to gain weight continue to occupy beds reserved for severe cases."

Choi continued, "Backup beds do not need to be built directly by tertiary hospitals. Existing hospitals that already provide pediatric inpatient care in the region can be identified, designated and supported." He proposed three measures: creating and making realistic reimbursement for return-transfer fees, sharing real-time information on pediatric inpatient beds based on inpatient beds rather than emergency beds, and guaranteeing readmission if a transferred child worsens.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Officials attend a National Assembly forum on "Measures to Advance Gyeonggi Province's Maternal and Child Survival System" held on the 12th in the small auditorium of the National Assembly Library of the Republic of

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.