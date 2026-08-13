One in 10 Women of Reproductive Age Has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome; Blood Test May Enable Early Diagnosis

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A blood test may make it possible to detect Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) early, even in cases that were not diagnosed by ultrasound.

A research team led by Professor Kim Jin-ju, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Seoul National University Hospital Gangnam Center, said that 75.4% of 118 women who had irregular menstrual cycles or symptoms of excess male hormones, but were not diagnosed with PCOS under the revised ultrasound criteria, were found to have a possible PCOS diagnosis through an Anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) blood test.

The study suggested a strategy to supplement the recently revised ultrasound criteria with blood tests, allowing patients who might otherwise be excluded from diagnosis to be identified and managed earlier. It is particularly meaningful because it proposes a new complementary approach to reduce the diagnostic blind spots that may arise under the new criteria.

PCOS is a common condition that affects about one in 10 women of reproductive age. It can cause irregular periods, absent menstruation, acne, and hirsutism. Without proper treatment and management, it can increase the risk of metabolic diseases such as diabetes and dyslipidemia, making early diagnosis important.

With recent advances in ultrasound technology, the criteria for identifying polycystic ovaries have become stricter than before. In the past, 12 or more follicles were enough to indicate polycystic ovaries, but now at least 20 are required. As a result, some women who would previously have been diagnosed are no longer classified as such under the new standard.

The research team analyzed 118 women who did not meet the new ultrasound criteria but did meet the old ones. Of them, 89 women, or 75.4%, showed high AMH levels, indicating that they could be diagnosed with PCOS if the AMH criterion were applied.

Women with high AMH levels had larger waist circumferences and higher blood pressure than women without the condition, and their metabolic indicators, including blood sugar and cholesterol, were also poorer. This suggests that using AMH as a supplementary test for women who have symptoms but do not meet the ultrasound criteria may help identify and manage patients at high risk of metabolic disease earlier.

Professor Kim said, "We confirmed that among women who are not diagnosed by ultrasound alone, there are many patients who actually need treatment and ongoing management." She added, "When symptoms are present but the ultrasound criteria are not met, we expect AMH testing to be used as a supplement to help detect patients at high risk of metabolic disease earlier and manage them appropriately."

She added, "We hope this study will serve as important clinical evidence to complement the diagnosis of PCOS in Asian women, including those in Korea, and contribute to the prevention of metabolic disease."

The study was conducted by Professors Lee Da-yong and Hwang Kyu Ri of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Seoul Metropolitan Government Boramae Medical Center as co-first authors, along with Professor Kim Sun-mi of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Seoul National University Hospital Gangnam Center and Professor Emeritus Choi Young-min of Seoul National University College of Medicine. The findings were recently published in the international journal Reproductive BioMedicine Online (RBMO).

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors Kim Jin-ju and Kim Sun-mi of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Seoul National University Hospital Gangnam Center, and Professors Lee Da-yong and Hwang Kyu Ri of the Department of

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.