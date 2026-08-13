KTO and Galleries Association of Korea Sign MOU for K-Art Exhibition Cooperation, Strengthening Tourism Content

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is joining forces with the Galleries Association of Korea to develop Korean art into a new tourism attraction for foreign visitors. The strategy is to use K-Art as a new Hallyu content category, following K-pop and K-drama, and expand the travel experience of visitors to Korea.

KTO said on the 13th that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Galleries Association of Korea at HiKR Ground in Seoul to cooperate on K-Art exhibitions.

The Galleries Association of Korea is the country's largest art organization, with more than 180 galleries nationwide. It also hosts Kiaf SEOUL (Korea International Art Fair), which has grown into a global art fair, as well as the Galleries Art Fair. In addition, it runs businesses such as art authentication and education.

The agreement was designed to use HiKR Ground, the tourism promotion center operated by KTO, as a platform connecting tourism and art. The two organizations plan to hold exhibitions and promotional events linked to major domestic art events at HiKR Ground, while also cooperating on the development of tourism content using Korean art.

As overseas art professionals and foreign visitors have recently increased at major domestic art fairs such as Kiaf SEOUL and Frieze Seoul, K-Art is drawing attention as a new Hallyu content category. KTO plans to link art exhibitions with tourism to extend the stay experience of foreign visitors in Korea and to develop related tourism products.

First, it will stage an exhibition and promotional campaign linked to Kiaf SEOUL, which will be held at COEX in Seoul from Sept. 2 to 6. Promotional videos for Kiaf SEOUL will be shown on the large media wall at HiKR Ground, and a video exhibition featuring works selected by Kiaf will also be presented. From November through March next year, an exhibition linked to the Galleries Art Fair will be held on the fourth floor of HiKR Ground. The organization also plans to connect K-Art content with tourism products through familiarization tours for overseas luxury travel networks.

"Korean art is a new attraction and driving force that brings foreigners to Korea," said Min Byung-seon, head of KTO's Tourism Industry Division. "We will continue discovering diverse exhibition content so visitors can fully experience Korea's rich and colorful character."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.