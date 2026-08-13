From PDRN to Propolis: Dongkook Pharmaceutical Unveils Four Daiso-Exclusive Inner Care Films

◇Four Inner Care Films. Photo courtesy of Dongkook Pharmaceutical

As Daiso has emerged as a new key channel in the wellness market, especially among younger consumers and single-person households, Dongkook Pharmaceutical has introduced four Daiso-exclusive Inner Care Films.

The new products are made with four key ingredients — Polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), glutathione, red ginseng, propolis and zinc — so consumers can choose according to their personal health concerns. The film-type format dissolves lightly in the mouth without water, making it easy to take one sheet a day, once daily.

"Madeca PDRN Film" contains 100 mg per sheet of salmon roe extract with more than 86% purity, a PDRN ingredient that has recently drawn attention as a leading inner beauty component. It also includes vitamin C and collagen, and comes in mango, pineapple and lemon flavors. "Madeca Glutathione Film" adds 100 mg per sheet of liposomal glutathione yeast extract designed with absorption in mind, along with vitamin C, collagen and selenium to enhance synergy. Its refreshing lemon flavor also removes the distinctive odor of glutathione, making it easier to take. "Immunity Red Ginseng Film" contains domestic six-year red ginseng in a 7:3 golden ratio of ginseng root to red ginseng root, helping improve immunity and reduce fatigue. It is a health functional food that preserves the deep taste and aroma of red ginseng while reducing the burden of bitterness. "Propolis & Zinc Film" is made with Australian Propolis from pristine natural sources and zinc, using a patented water-solubilization process. It also contains pear concentrate, allowing consumers to take it without the distinctive smell or taste of propolis.

A Dongkook Pharmaceutical official said, "We plan to continue introducing wellness products optimized for the Daiso channel in response to strong consumer demand."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.