Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Successfully Wraps Up Summer Internship Program for Jeju National University Students

◇Group photo of participants in Kwangdong Pharmaceutical's summer internship program for Jeju National University students. Photo provided by Kwangdong Pharmaceutical

Kwangdong Pharmaceutical's 2026 summer internship program has successfully concluded.

The program, designed for students at Jeju National University, was organized by Kwangdong Pharmaceutical, the distribution partner for Jeju Samdasoo, in cooperation with JNU. It was created as a social contribution initiative to provide local young people with practical work experience and help nurture regional talent.

A total of 10 students selected through department recommendations and an open recruitment process at JNU took part in the internship. They spent about a month gaining hands-on experience in various departments, including marketing, product and R&D, and sales planning, broadening their understanding of the work.

A Kwangdong Pharmaceutical official said, "We hope this internship helped students broaden their career planning and understanding of the job," adding, "As the distribution partner for Jeju Samdasoo, we will continue to promote a variety of industry-academia cooperation programs that can grow together with the local community."

Meanwhile, Kwangdong Pharmaceutical is conducting open recruitment for new employees for the second half of 2026 through the 19th. It is hiring talent across 10 job categories, including sales, marketing, production, and research.

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.