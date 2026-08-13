A 1.5 Trillion Won Lottery Winner Emerges... Beating Odds of 1 in 292.2 Million

Photo courtesy of Powerball

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A huge lottery winner worth nearly 1.5 trillion won has emerged in the United States.

According to the U.S. Powerball operator, one winning ticket that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball number in the drawing held on the night of the 12th local time was sold in Illinois. The winning numbers were 4, 26, 66, 67 and 69, and the Powerball number was 9. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

The winning ticket was confirmed to have been sold at a gas station convenience store in Quincy, Illinois. The winner's identity has not yet been disclosed.

The winner can choose an annuity prize of $1.04 billion, or about 1.48 trillion won. In that case, the prize would be paid in 30 installments over 29 years. If the winner chooses the lump sum, they would receive about $450.5 million, or roughly 641.5 billion won, at once before taxes. Both amounts are before tax deductions.

This jackpot is the largest Powerball prize so far this year. It is also the eighth-largest prize in Powerball history.

According to U.S. media outlets including CNN, the massive jackpot grew because there was no first-prize winner for 44 consecutive drawings.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million. Compared with Korea's Lotto 6/45 first-prize odds of about 1 in 8.14 million, the chance of winning is roughly 36 times lower.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $2.04 billion, or about 2.9 trillion won, won in California in November 2022. In 2016, three first-prize winners in California, Florida and Tennessee split $1.586 billion, or about 2.26 trillion won.

Meanwhile, Powerball is sold in 45 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. Ticket sales also began in the United Kingdom in July this year. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.