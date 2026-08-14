If You Have a Normal Weight but a Bulging Belly, Your Risk of Myocardial Infarction and Stroke May Be Higher

Photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that even if a person's weight falls within the normal range, a large amount of belly fat may raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, including myocardial infarction and stroke. The findings suggest that health should be assessed not only by total weight or Body Mass Index (BMI), but also by waist circumference and waist-hip ratio (WHR).

According to foreign media outlets including the Daily Mail, researchers at Johns Hopkins University analyzed health data from about 260,000 people to examine how BMI, waist circumference and WHR are related to cardiovascular disease risk.

The results showed that some people classified as normal weight by BMI still had excessive abdominal fat. About 18% of the normal-weight group had a WHR at a risky level, while about 5% had a waist circumference that was itself considered risky.

BMI is calculated by dividing weight by the square of height, and it is a widely used indicator for determining whether an adult is underweight, normal weight, overweight or obese. However, BMI alone has a limitation: it does not show where body fat is stored or how much has accumulated in each area.

In particular, visceral fat that builds up around organs inside the abdomen requires attention. It surrounds abdominal organs such as the liver and pancreas, and excessive accumulation is known to trigger inflammation and metabolic abnormalities, increasing the risk of various chronic diseases.

In this analysis as well, people with a large amount of fat concentrated in the abdominal area tended to face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease regardless of BMI. Those with a high waist circumference or WHR had risk levels about 15% to 50% higher across many of the major health outcomes examined.

By contrast, even among people classified as obese by BMI, those with relatively small waists did not show a significantly higher cardiovascular disease risk than normal-weight individuals with similar waist sizes.

The researchers explained that among people classified as overweight by BMI, only about 40% actually had a high WHR, and even among those classified as obese, only about half showed a high WHR.

They said this means that assessing cardiovascular disease risk using BMI alone may overestimate the risk for some people, while missing others who have dangerous abdominal fat.

The researchers emphasized that "relying only on BMI can misclassify the risk of various cardiovascular diseases, so it is necessary to assess the distribution of abdominal fat across the full BMI range."

The study also had limitations. The researchers were unable to include all factors that could affect cardiovascular disease, such as physical activity, diet and genetic obesity risk. In addition, because waist circumference was measured only once, they could not determine how cardiovascular disease risk changes when abdominal fat changes over time.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.