Himchan Hospital's Youth Internship Program Concludes Successfully... "A participant from two years ago returned as a medical student senior"

Choi On-se, who completed the 2024 internship and was admitted to a medical school in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is sharing her internship experience and the path to medical school with younger students.

[Sportschosun] Reporter Jang Jong-ho — Himchan Hospital successfully wrapped up the 17th Youth Summer Internship Program for middle and high school students who dream of becoming medical professionals. At this year's closing ceremony, a student who had joined the internship two years ago returned as a medical student senior, sharing her career exploration and medical school journey with younger participants and adding meaning to the program.

Himchan Hospital's Youth Summer Internship Program is a social contribution initiative designed to help students explore their aptitudes and career paths by directly observing and experiencing the work of medical staff and the treatment process in a hospital setting. Launched in 2010, the program marked its 17th edition this year. Beyond a simple hospital tour, it continues to provide hands-on education that lets students closely experience medical consultations, decision-making, and the attitude doctors show toward patients.

Over the two days of Aug. 12 and 13, 31 students selected from six hospitals, including Incheon Himchan General Hospital and Gangbuk, Mokdong, Bupyeong, Busan, and Changwon Himchan Hospitals, took part in the program. Under the guidance of specialists and medical staff in each field, they experienced the work of major departments such as laboratory medicine and radiology, and also took part in hands-on activities including vital-sign measurements and ultrasound and X-ray examinations. In particular, they joined ward rounds with Himchan Hospital medical staff and observed outpatient clinics and operating rooms, gaining a close look at the treatment environment and medical system. Through this, they experienced how medical staff communicate with patients and how different healthcare professionals work together to complete treatment.

At the internship completion ceremony on the 13th, a session titled "Meeting with a Medical Student Senior" drew strong interest from participants. Choi On-se, 18, who completed the 15th Himchan Hospital Youth Internship Program in 2024 and was admitted this year to a medical school in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, attended the event. She shared her past internship experience and the process she went through while preparing for medical school, offering heartfelt advice to the younger students.

Choi said, "I joined the internship two years ago with the dream of becoming a doctor, and it feels deeply meaningful to now share my experience with younger students after being accepted to medical school." She added, "At the time, I learned from the medical setting that for doctors, teamwork among medical staff and communication with patients are just as important as skill. Whenever I grew tired of studying, I would look at the white coat I received then and remind myself of my original goal. If you remember the moments that moved you during this internship, it will be a great help when choosing your future path."

Yoon Jeong-won, 15, another participant, said, "Hearing about a senior who took part in the internship and later entered medical school gave me confidence that my current experience can become the starting point for my dream." She added, "It motivated me to pursue medical school, and by experiencing the role of a doctor, I was able to think more realistically about a career path that had once felt vague."

Another participant, Bae Seo-hyun, 17, said, "It was interesting to experience different things at the hospital and observe surgery, but what impressed me most was how the medical staff listened carefully to patients and worked hard for their treatment." She added, "I realized that not only medical knowledge and technical skills, but also responsibility and communication ability are essential qualities for medical professionals."

Park Hye-young, chair of the Sangwon Medical Foundation, said, "This year's internship was designed not only to provide hands-on experiences such as observing the operating room, but also to give students more practical and direct help through meetings with seniors who achieved their dreams by going through the same process." She added, "We will continue to support young people who dream of becoming future healthcare professionals by offering a variety of opportunities for experience and communication so they can receive positive inspiration and grow into outstanding talent."

Meanwhile, Himchan Hospital presented internship participants with doctor coats embroidered with their names and awarded certificates of completion to all students who finished the two-day program.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Students who took part in the 17th Youth Summer Internship Program pose for a commemorative photo after the completion ceremony with Park Hye-young, chair of the Sangwon Medical Foundation, left, and Kim Hyeong-geon,

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.