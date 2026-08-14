A Couple Who Split Living Expenses 50-50 for 40 Years: Husband Sparks Outrage After Installing Seven Cameras to Monitor His Wife

Source of file photo: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese couple in their 70s, who have strictly kept their finances separate for more than 40 years of marriage, have ended up in serious conflict.

The husband has drawn public anger after it was revealed that he installed several surveillance cameras in their home, citing distrust of his wife.

The wife, meanwhile, has said that she still wants to continue the marriage, saying, "We have lived together for 40 years, so I want to give it another try."

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the couple, surnamed Li and Chen, who live in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, recently appeared on a program on Southeast Television (SETV) and spoke about their long-running conflict. They reportedly met through a matchmaker and married, and from the beginning of their marriage, they have lived by a so-called "Dutch pay" arrangement, separately managing their income and expenses.

Li said he believed it was fair for both of them to split living expenses equally, since they both earned income. Chen, however, said this way of living made it difficult to feel any warmth or affection in the marriage.

Their conflict reportedly deepened because of Li's long career. He worked as a sailor in the past and spent much of his time away from home, so the couple did not have many opportunities to live together.

Chen claimed that her husband did not give her enough emotional attention. Li, however, countered that he had fulfilled his responsibilities for the family. He also stressed that when his wife was dealing with health problems, he stayed by her side and cared for her for a long period.

The decisive conflict began last year when Chen suffered a stroke. She received treatment at a hospital and was discharged after being advised by her doctor to restrict her food intake.

Li then suggested that they each prepare and eat different meals. What he saw as a practical choice for health reasons was taken by Chen as a sign that he wanted to completely separate even their decades-long married life.

In the end, the emotions that had built up over time exploded. Li claimed that Chen wrote insults and accusations against him on the walls of their home and even damaged an interior door with an ax.

Li said he could no longer trust her after her behavior, so he installed seven or eight surveillance cameras inside the house and began monitoring her.

Chen admitted that her extreme behavior was wrong, but said it stemmed from years of emotional neglect she felt from her husband. She said he had long acted as if he were carefully calculating every financial matter rather than sharing his feelings with her.

Appearing on a marriage mediation program, Chen apologized for her actions and said she wanted to continue the marriage, but Li said he still could not fully trust his wife.

Mediation officials advised the couple to stop dwelling on past blame and instead focus on how to change their relationship going forward. They also told the husband that repeatedly telling his wife, "I can't trust you," would not help repair the relationship, and urged him to tone down his emotional remarks.

In response, Li said, "First, I will watch how my wife behaves," adding that he would keep the surveillance cameras in place until trust was fully restored.

After the story spread, online users offered a wide range of opinions.

Many commenters criticized Li, writing things such as, "If trust has collapsed, even after 40 years of marriage, they should divorce," "A relationship this suffocating is worse than being alone," and "The husband's long separation from his family likely deepened the emotional distance between the couple."

Others, however, said they supported the couple's attempt to seize one last chance after living in different ways for decades.

It is not known whether the couple actually repaired their marriage after the broadcast or eventually chose to divorce. Still, the wife's wish to restart a 40-year marriage and the husband's refusal to give up the cameras until trust is restored suggest that, in a marriage, trust can ultimately be a harder issue than money.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.