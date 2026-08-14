AI Identifies Genes Causing Inherited Retinal Disease, Reducing Testing Costs and Diagnosis Time

In a randomized controlled clinical trial, the AI-assisted group achieved 88.5% accuracy in predicting the TOP-5 genes, the primary endpoint, compared with 67.3% for the specialists-only group.

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A system has been developed that can identify the genes causing inherited retinal disease, which can lead to blindness, more quickly and accurately.

A research team led by professors Han Jin-woo and Byun Seok-ho of the Department of Ophthalmology at Severance Hospital, and Professor Lee Jun-won of the Department of Ophthalmology at Gangnam Severance Hospital, announced on the 14th that it had developed an AI system that predicts the genes responsible for inherited retinal disease using only fundus photographs and optical coherence tomography (OCT) images, and confirmed its usefulness through a clinical trial in actual medical settings.

The findings were published in the international journal Nature Medicine (IF 52.5).

Inherited retinal disease is a rare eye disorder caused by abnormalities in more than 300 genes and is one of the leading causes of blindness. It is estimated to affect more than 5 million people worldwide. Accurate genetic diagnosis is essential for determining treatment plans, predicting prognosis, providing genetic counseling, and selecting candidates for newly introduced gene therapies.

However, diagnosing the disease currently requires a complicated process involving detailed eye examinations, including fundus exams and OCT, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and multidisciplinary consultations. In many cases, diagnosis takes years, and more than 40% of patients are ultimately unable to identify the causative gene. As a result, some patients miss the chance to receive gene therapy or participate in clinical trials.

The research team developed an AI-based clinical decision support system called Retina4IRD, which predicts the causative gene using only fundus photographs and OCT images, the two types of imaging most widely used in ophthalmic practice.

The model was trained on fundus photographs, OCT images, and clinical data such as age, sex, family history, age at onset, and disease duration from 1,843 patients with inherited retinal disease, covering 3,376 eyes, who were genetically confirmed at nine medical institutions in South Korea, China, and Poland. Retina4IRD presents candidate genes in order of likelihood across 17 gene categories, including genes for which treatments are available or clinical trials are underway.

To evaluate the AI's accuracy, the team conducted internal validation. The results showed a TOP-5 accuracy of 90.4%, meaning the true causative gene was included among the top five candidates.

A randomized controlled clinical trial was also conducted to assess the system's real-world clinical utility. The researchers randomly assigned 295 patients to either the AI-assisted diagnosis group (148 patients) or the specialists-only diagnosis group (147 patients), then compared diagnostic accuracy using the results of subsequent next-generation sequencing.

The analysis found that TOP-5 gene prediction accuracy, the primary endpoint, was 88.5% in the AI-assisted group, higher than the 67.3% recorded in the specialists-only group. TOP-1 accuracy, which measures whether the single most likely gene was correctly identified, was also higher in the AI-assisted group at 37.8%, compared with 22.4% in the specialists-only group.

This study is the world's first prospective randomized controlled clinical trial to demonstrate the real clinical usefulness of an AI system that predicts the causative gene of inherited retinal disease using only fundus photographs and OCT images routinely taken in ophthalmic practice.

Professor Han Jin-woo said, "Retina4IRD, developed through this study, is expected to serve not as a tool that replaces doctors in making diagnoses, but as a pre-screening tool that narrows down the most likely causative genes before genetic testing." He added, "It will help reduce unnecessary testing costs and shorten the time to diagnosis, while also contributing to precision medicine by identifying patients early when treatment timing is critical, such as those eligible for gene therapy."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors Han Jin-woo and Byun Seok-ho of the Department of Ophthalmology at Severance Hospital, and Professor Lee Jun-won of the Department of Ophthalmology at Gangnam Severance Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.