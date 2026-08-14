"She won her first title just six months ago" 18-year-old golf prospect dies of brain hemorrhage

Photo courtesy of News.com

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Jessica Bang, an Australian golfer of Korean descent, has died at the age of 18.(Photo)She died after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

The WPGA Tour of Australasia said Bang received treatment after suddenly collapsing in Bangkok, Thailand, but later died.

According to local media, including News.com, Bang had been receiving treatment at a hospital after collapsing while training in Bangkok on the 1st, but she never recovered. She was reportedly training in Thailand to compete in the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour International Qualifying Tournament. The Australian and New Zealand Professional Golf Association expressed its condolences in a statement, saying, "We send our deepest condolences and prayers to Jessica's family and friends, and to everyone who knew and loved her."

The accident is especially heartbreaking because it came just before an important opportunity for Bang to advance to the KLPGA Tour. Official KLPGA records also showed that Bang was registered as a 2026 KLPGA I-TOUR member and was preparing to challenge the Korean tour this year.

Bang began drawing attention in the Australian golf scene earlier this year. In February, she won the "2026 Ford Women's NSW Open Regional Qualifier" in Moss Vale, New South Wales, capturing her first professional title.

It was only her fifth professional start. Bang shot an 8-under 65 in the final round to set a new course record, and her 13-under total gave her a five-stroke victory.

She delivered a brilliant performance in the final round, making eight birdies and an eagle on the 15th hole. On that hole, she sank a putt from about 9 meters to seal the win.

Her mother served as her caddie at the time. Right after the victory, Bang said, "I can't put into words how happy I am."

Golf publication Golf Australia highlighted Bang as an "Australian golfer of Korean descent" when it covered her Moss Vale victory in February.

The outlet said Bang was a member of Glenmore Golf Club in Sydney and stayed at her family's home in Sydney when competing in Australia. It also reported that she had been playing golf for eight years.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.