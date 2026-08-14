Gas Explosion at a Coal Mine in China Leaves 7 of 52 Workers Missing

Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A gas explosion occurred at a coal mine in Hunan Province, China, on the 14th, leaving seven workers missing and one rescued worker receiving treatment, according to reports.

According to Xinhua News Agency and other Chinese media outlets, the explosion occurred at around 5:08 a.m. at the Yangmeishan coal mine in Lianyuan, Hunan Province.

A total of 52 people were working underground at the time of the accident. Of them, 44 made it safely to the surface.

Seven people are currently out of contact, while the remaining one was rescued and is now receiving emergency treatment.

After the accident, Lianyuan and related agencies launched an emergency response. Emergency management, health, and medical departments have been deployed to the site to carry out rescue and recovery efforts.

So far, the exact location of the missing workers and the specific conditions inside the mine at the time of the accident have not been disclosed.

The cause of the accident has not yet been confirmed. Local authorities are investigating the exact circumstances while rescue operations continue.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.