If a Child Develops Unexplained Bruising and Persistent Nosebleeds, Suspect This Disease

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Interest in leukemia has recently increased after a dating reality show featured the story of a cast member who had battled the disease. Leukemia is a blood cancer in which abnormal blood cells grow excessively in the bone marrow, the tissue that produces blood.

In particular, leukemia accounts for about 3 out of 10 pediatric cancer cases, making it the most common childhood cancer. Pediatric leukemia is divided into acute and chronic types depending on how quickly the disease progresses. Acute leukemia includes acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute undifferentiated leukemia, and acute mixed-lineage leukemia. Chronic leukemia includes chronic myeloid leukemia. Most leukemia cases in children are acute. Because treatment and prognosis vary by type, an accurate diagnosis by medical professionals is essential.

Symptoms of leukemia vary depending on the type and stage of the disease. As normal red blood cell production decreases, patients may feel easily fatigued, weak, or pale, and anemia, infection, and bleeding may occur. If platelet levels fall, bruising may appear easily without a clear reason, and nosebleeds or gum bleeding may recur. Patients may also become more vulnerable to infections, leading to unexplained fever that persists or repeated infections. Other possible symptoms include weight loss, loss of appetite, bone or joint pain, and swollen lymph nodes.

If leukemia is suspected, blood tests are used to check the number and appearance of blood cells. If abnormalities are found, bone marrow tests, immunophenotyping, and chromosome and genetic tests should be performed to accurately diagnose the type and characteristics of leukemia.

Treatment is determined by comprehensively considering the type of leukemia, the patient's condition, genetic and chromosomal abnormalities, and response to therapy. A range of treatments is used, including chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy agents, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and chimeric antigen receptor therapy. More recently, Precision Medicine has also advanced, allowing doctors to analyze the genetic characteristics of leukemia cells and choose the most suitable treatment for each patient.

Professor Park Joon-eun of the Department of Pediatrics at Korea University Anam Hospital said, "In the early stages of leukemia, it may appear as common symptoms such as simple fatigue, infection, or anemia, making it difficult to distinguish the disease based on symptoms alone." He added, "If fatigue or fever persists without a clear cause, or if bruising and bleeding recur, or if abnormalities are found in blood tests, it is important to see a specialist and identify the exact cause."

He continued, "Compared with the past, treatment for leukemia has advanced significantly, making it possible to provide a variety of therapies tailored to the type of disease and the patient's characteristics." He emphasized, "Rather than being overly afraid of a leukemia diagnosis, it is important to establish a treatment plan with medical staff based on an accurate diagnosis and continue treatment consistently."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park Joon-eun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.