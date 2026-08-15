Don't Assume an Ankle Sprain Is Fine Just Because the Pain Has Eased During Water Activities

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] During the summer vacation season, people often sprain an ankle while enjoying water activities. It can happen when someone slips on the wet floor around a pool or in a stream, or twists an ankle suddenly while walking on uneven ground at the beach. If the pain and swelling subside after a few days, many people assume it was just a minor sprain and delay treatment. But an ankle sprain can stretch the ligaments or cause a partial or complete tear, so if it does not heal properly, it may lead to chronic ankle instability, where the ankle keeps giving way.

◇Pain easing does not mean full recovery... The extent of ligament damage must be checked

An ankle sprain is an injury in which the ligaments supporting the ankle joint are stretched beyond their normal range of motion or damaged. It often happens when the foot turns inward and the outer ligaments are injured. Depending on the severity, it is classified as a grade 1 sprain, in which the ligament is stretched, a grade 2 sprain, in which it is partially torn, or a grade 3 sprain, in which it is completely torn.

The problem is that the degree of ligament damage cannot be judged by pain alone. Right after an ankle sprain, the pain and swelling may be severe, then improve over time. But less pain does not necessarily mean the ligament has recovered sufficiently.

If the pain is so severe that walking is difficult, if pressing around the ankle bone causes intense pain, or if swelling and bruising are significant, it is better not to assume it is a simple sprain and to seek treatment from an orthopedic surgery specialist.

◇Protect it at first, then 'recovery exercises' become important

In the early stage of an ankle sprain, the ankle should be protected and strenuous walking or exercise should be avoided. The focus should be on reducing swelling and pain. Once symptoms improve, it is important to begin step-by-step rehabilitation suited to the extent of the injury, rather than immobilizing the ankle too much, in order to restore joint movement and strength. In particular, exercises that help recover balance, such as standing on one foot, can help prevent reinjury.

Yoo Hyun-gyu, director of the hand and foot center at Bareunsesang Hospital and an orthopedic surgery specialist, said, "Just because the pain eases a few days after twisting an ankle does not mean all ligament damage has healed. In particular, if the ankle is swollen or bruised and it is difficult to bear weight, it is important to accurately check the extent of the injury rather than assuming it is a simple sprain and leaving it untreated."

He added, "Along with initial treatment, sufficient rehabilitation to restore ankle movement, strength and balance after the pain improves can help reduce recurrence."

If you sprain an ankle, it is better to get an accurate diagnosis early if walking is difficult or if the pain and swelling are severe, rather than enduring the pain and continuing activity while thinking, 'It will probably be fine in a few days.' Even after symptoms improve, continuing rehabilitation to restore ankle function can help prevent reinjury.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.