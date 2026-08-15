What caused the brain hemorrhage that brought down the KBO League's 'immortal.400 hitter' Baek In-cheon?

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Baek In-cheon, the former manager and the KBO League's "immortal .400 hitter," died on the morning of the 15th at the age of 83.

He was found in cardiac arrest at his home in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, the previous day. After emergency treatment, he was taken to the intensive care unit, but he eventually passed away.

As it became known that he had been receiving regular treatment for a brain hemorrhage, public attention has turned to the disease.

◇Brain hemorrhage accounts for 20% of all strokes; hypertension is the leading cause

A brain hemorrhage, along with cerebral infarction caused by blocked blood vessels in the brain, is a major type of stroke. It is said to account for about 20% of all strokes. The condition occurs when a brain blood vessel ruptures and blood collects inside or around brain tissue. Symptoms often appear suddenly, and depending on the site and amount of bleeding, it can lead to serious neurological damage or even death. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are therefore crucial.

Kim Myung-jin, a professor of neurosurgery at Gachon University Gil Hospital, explained, "The biggest cause of brain hemorrhage is hypertension." He added, "If high blood pressure persists for a long time, it can damage and weaken brain blood vessels, and bleeding can occur in those vessels."

Other risk factors include brain aneurysms, cerebrovascular malformations, head trauma, and the use of anticoagulants. In particular, hypertension can continuously strain blood vessels even when there are no obvious symptoms, so regular blood pressure checks and management are necessary.

◇Sudden severe headache, one-sided paralysis, slurred speech, and other symptoms

Symptoms of a brain hemorrhage vary depending on the location of the bleeding, the amount of blood loss, and whether intracranial pressure has risen. Sudden weakness or numbness in one arm or leg may occur, along with one-sided facial drooping or slurred speech. Patients may also have trouble understanding or expressing speech, or experience vision problems.

A sudden, severe headache is especially a warning sign. It may be accompanied by vomiting, dizziness, seizures, and a decline in consciousness. In severe cases, the patient may fall into a coma.

If these symptoms appear suddenly, call the 119 emergency number immediately and go to an emergency medical facility. If the patient is unconscious or has reduced awareness, do not give food or water. It is safer to use emergency transport rather than driving the patient to the hospital yourself. Because brain hemorrhage can worsen brain damage as time passes, rapid diagnosis and treatment are essential.

Treatment is determined by considering the amount and location of the bleeding, the patient's level of consciousness, and intracranial pressure. If the bleeding is small and the patient is stable, doctors may monitor the condition while using medication to control blood pressure and manage brain pressure. On the other hand, if the bleeding is extensive or the brain is compressed by a hematoma, surgical treatment may be needed to remove the clot or reduce intracranial pressure.

◇Rehabilitation after treatment is important, along with management to reduce the risk of recurrence

After the acute phase of treatment ends, rehabilitation begins according to the patient's condition. The first few months after a stroke are considered a critical period, when functional recovery tends to be relatively active. However, the timing and intensity of rehabilitation should be determined by taking into account the bleeding status, level of consciousness, and overall health.

Rehabilitation may include physical therapy and occupational therapy to help patients regain walking ability and daily living skills, as well as speech therapy for those with speech and swallowing problems. If cognitive or emotional issues are present, evaluation and treatment are also necessary.

For patients who have already experienced a brain hemorrhage, management to lower the risk of recurrence is also important. In particular, if hypertension is not controlled, it can again strain brain blood vessels, so blood pressure should be checked regularly and prescribed medication should be taken consistently.

If a patient has diabetes or dyslipidemia, blood sugar and cholesterol must also be properly managed. It is also important to quit smoking, limit alcohol, and maintain healthy eating habits by avoiding overly salty foods. Patients at risk of falling should remove slippery surfaces and obstacles at home and, if necessary, use walking aids to improve safety.

Professor Kim Myung-jin emphasized, "Because brain hemorrhage can occur suddenly, it is important to consistently manage risk factors such as hypertension." He added, "If sudden paralysis, speech impairment, a severe headache, or changes in consciousness occur, do not delay and seek immediate care at an emergency medical facility."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Myung-jin

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.