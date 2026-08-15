Gold Bars and Coins Worth 14 Billion Won Found During Pipe Work... Who Is the Owner?

Photo source: Belgium police, Daily Mail

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Gold bars worth about 14 billion won were discovered in the basement of an old brewery building in Belgium, drawing attention.

According to foreign media outlets, including the Daily Mail, a treasure chest was found on the morning of the 11th local time at an old brewery building in the village of Sint-Gillis-Dendermonde, about a 40-minute drive from Brussels, Belgium.

At the time, a worker from a company carrying out sewer pipe work discovered a pile of gold bars and coins hidden inside a wall.

While digging into the wall with a colleague, he first found some coins and then immediately spotted a wooden box buried nearby.

Inside the box were gold bars and coins wrapped in plastic.

As soon as the team confirmed the treasure, they notified the charity that owns the building and reported it to local police.

Police said that many of the gold bars found bore stamps believed to date back to around 1957 and 1961.

The treasure was estimated to be worth about 7.5 million pounds, or roughly 14 billion won.

Local police are investigating from multiple angles to determine whether the treasure is linked to past criminal activity or whether the original owner or heirs can be identified.

In an interview with local media, CAW Oost-Vlaanderen, the building owner, said that investigators must first determine the source of the gold and whether it is tied to past crimes, adding that it could take years to find the lawful owner.

The gold bars and coins discovered have now been safely transferred to a top-security vault managed by the Belgian government.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.