"Polish medical students came to learn K-medicine"... International St. Mary's Hospital says it will "expand its international medical education network"

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Catholic Kwandong University International St. Mary's Hospital, led by Father Koh Dong-hyun, who serves as both medical director and hospital director, said it will host two medical students from Poland for a four-week clinical training program through SCOPE, the international student exchange program.

SCOPE is an international academic exchange program organized by the International Federation of Medical Students' Associations (IFMSA). It aims to give medical students clinical experience at leading hospitals around the world and to promote the exchange of medical knowledge and culture.

The two Polish medical students visiting International St. Mary's Hospital will take part in four weeks of clinical training in various departments, including neurosurgery, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, and plastic surgery. Through the program, they will gain firsthand experience of Korea's medical environment and learn about its clinical education system.

Father Koh Dong-hyun, who serves as both medical director and hospital director at Catholic Kwandong University Medical Center, said, "I hope this exchange will be a meaningful opportunity for the Polish medical students to experience Korea's medical environment and advanced clinical education system firsthand." He added, "We will continue to communicate with medical professionals from various countries and broaden the scope of global cooperation and exchange in medical education."

Pawlowska, one of the students participating in the training, said, "I was impressed by the advanced medical facilities and systematic treatment system at International St. Mary's Hospital." She added, "I look forward to experiencing and learning about Korea's medical environment firsthand through clinical training in various departments."

Meanwhile, International St. Mary's Hospital plans to expand its international medical education network through this program and continue broadening global medical cooperation by hosting clinical training for medical students from the Czech Republic and Turkey in September.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Father Koh Dong-hyun, medical director and hospital director; student Pawlowska; student Niemiec

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.