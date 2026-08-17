Controversy Over Poor Construction at SK ecoplant as Terrace Collapses at Apartment in Its Second Year

◇A floor structure on the second-floor terrace of one building at the Songdo Lux Ocean SK View apartment complex in Songdo International City, Incheon, which was built by SK ecoplant, collapsed on the 7th. Yonhap News

SK ecoplant is facing allegations of poor construction. A terrace structure on the exterior wall of an apartment complex in Songdo International City, Incheon, which had been completed only two years earlier, recently collapsed. The complex had been promoted at the time of sale for its differentiated balcony design, and residents are growing increasingly uneasy. Some are calling for measures such as reconstruction or rebuilding. The issue has also drawn political attention. Since the problem occurred in a living space used by residents, critics say it is necessary to determine whether poor construction was involved. Rep. Chung Il-young of the Democratic Party of Korea has called for a thorough investigation into SK ecoplant, the contractor, and for fundamental countermeasures.

According to SK ecoplant and the construction industry on the 12th, the floor structure of the second-floor exterior terrace on one building at the Songdo Lux Ocean SK View apartment complex in Songdo International City, Yeonsu-gu, Incheon, collapsed on the 7th. The complex has more than 1,000 households, was completed in February last year, and residents began moving in in March of the same year. The unit where the accident occurred was vacant, and because it happened in the early morning, there were no casualties.

Still, residents are voicing concern because the accident occurred just 18 months after completion. Their main concern is that the incident may have been caused by poor construction. They also point out that the terrace is part of a living space, which makes the situation more serious. The residents’ council says emergency safety inspections should be carried out not only for the affected building but also for other units with the same structure. Some are also demanding reconstruction and rebuilding.

SK ecoplant appears to recognize the seriousness of the situation, as the incident could affect its quality and credibility. Kim Young-seok, CEO of SK ecoplant, visited the site on the 10th, three days after the accident, and held a meeting with residents. The meeting was intended to discuss the process of identifying the cause and measures to prevent a recurrence. He said the company would respond actively. At the meeting, Kim said, "We will conduct a safety inspection of the entire apartment complex" and "We will respond proactively." Before Kim’s visit, Kim Jeong-hoon, head of AI Solutions and vice president, had already gone to the site immediately after the accident to handle the initial response.

◇Rep. Chung Il-young of the Democratic Party of Korea visited the accident site in person on the morning of the 10th to check safety measures, then returned to the apartment that evening and held a meeting with hundreds

However, suspicions of poor construction have not subsided. The reason is that there had already been a significant number of defect complaints before the terrace collapse. That is also why political circles are paying close attention to the case. Rep. Chung Il-young visited the site on the 10th to inspect safety measures and later met with residents, underscoring the importance of safety management. He noted that the terrace collapse has expanded concerns about the complex’s defects from inconvenience for residents to broader worries about overall safety.

According to Chung’s office, a total of 57,296 defect reports have been filed for the complex. By category, wallpaper-related defects were the most common at 8,873 cases, followed by plastering at 6,364 and tiling at 4,778. Of the reported defects, 54,101 have been resolved, while 3,195 remain unresolved.

At a plenary session of the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee on the 11th, Chung said of the Songdo Lux Ocean SK View accident, "It is unthinkable that a terrace, a space where people live, collapsed in a newly built apartment that has been occupied for only about a year," adding that "residents are feeling very anxious and angry." He added, "SK ecoplant must take residents’ demands seriously and immediately present responsible measures."

SK ecoplant said it recognizes the seriousness of the terrace collapse at Songdo Lux Ocean SK View and will work on safety measures. A company official said, "We plan to conduct a safety investigation, including outside experts, in consultation with the residents’ council," adding, "We also plan to discuss compensation for damages caused by the accident."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.