Chaocai Launches 'Sichuan Malatang Noodles' Kit

The Chinese cuisine brand Chaocai has launched 'Sichuan Malatang Noodles.'

Chaocai has been rolling out a range of products that make Chinese dishes, which people have usually enjoyed through dining out or delivery, easy to prepare at home with everyday ingredients and simple cooking. In particular, after introducing 'Sichuan Malatang,' which is packed with ingredients that are hard to prepare at home, such as dried tofu and yuba, the company also launched 'Geukrak Malatang,' which highlights an intense spicy flavor with a Scoville scale rating of 12,500 SHU. With these products, Chaocai has broadened the options for enjoying the numbing heat of a restaurant-style dish at home.

The new 'Chaocai Sichuan Malatang Noodles' product consists of 'Sichuan Malatang,' which is loaded with popular toppings often chosen at Malatang specialty shops, and chewy flat glass noodles. 'Sichuan Malatang' includes seven ingredients: yuba, dried tofu, frozen tofu, enoki mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, and savory meat. The flat glass noodles are made with potato starch for extra chewiness and are pre-cooked, so they do not need to be soaked in advance. Simply add them directly to the Malatang and boil for one more minute. With its generous ingredients and chewy noodles, the product is filling enough to serve as a convenient one-meal dish without adding anything else.

'Chaocai Sichuan Malatang Noodles' is available at major online malls, including Naver's official store Saemine Market, as well as offline retailers such as E-Mart.

A Chaocai representative said, "We launched the 'Sichuan Malatang Noodles' kit so that people can enjoy Malatang, a popular dining-out and delivery menu, at home in a simple and clean way without needing any extra ingredients." The representative added, "Following 'Sichuan Malatang' and 'Geukrak Malatang,' we hope more people will enjoy restaurant-quality Malatang tailored to their tastes with the addition of chewy flat glass noodles in 'Sichuan Malatang Noodles.'"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.