Chairman Lee Jay-hyun Returns to the U.S. After Three Months... CJ Says North America Is a Matter of Survival, Bets on 12 Trillion Won in Sales

CJ Group Chairman Lee Jay-hyun, who visited KCON LA 2026, looks around the OLIVE YOUNG Festa. Photo courtesy of CJ Group.

CJ Group has identified North America as a matter of survival for its global business and is aiming to reach 12 trillion won in sales by 2028. The company plans to lift North American sales, which stood at about 8 trillion won last year, by 50% over the next three years. Lee Jay-hyun, chairman of CJ Group, also returned to the United States for the first time in three months and personally inspected sites including KCON and the OLIVE YOUNG Festa, signaling stronger support for the North American business.

On the 16th, local time in South Korea, CJ held a meeting in Los Angeles, the United States, under the theme of its "Global K-Lifestyle Vision" and unveiled its North American business results and mid- to long-term growth strategy.

According to CJ, its cumulative investment in the North American market has reached 9.7 trillion won. Sales in North America came to about 8 trillion won last year, growing tenfold over eight years. CJ plans to expand that figure to 12 trillion won by 2028. Moving beyond growth centered on individual businesses and brands, the company will fully accelerate its second-stage K-Lifestyle growth strategy, which links K-food, K-beauty, and K-content to create greater synergy across affiliates.

The group’s commitment to North America is also strong. Chairman Lee returned to the United States after three months and visited the KCON, OLIVE YOUNG Festa, and K-Collection booths the previous day, which support the global expansion of small and medium-sized companies. On site, he directly checked how young Americans are embracing K-content, K-food, and K-beauty as part of their everyday lives through the K-Lifestyle.

Lee said, "Just as CJ’s cultural business began 30 years ago with the belief that culture is the industry of the future, we should now move forward as a global K-Lifestyle leader that fills people’s daily lives around the world with content, food, and beauty."

Heo Min-heoi, head of management support at CJ Corporation, said, "The U.S. market is a matter of survival for CJ’s global business in North America," adding, "The fact that the chairman visited again just a few months later seems to show how strongly he is committed to the U.S. and North American markets."

CJ’s focus on North America reflects changes in how people consume Korean culture. Interest that began with K-pop and dramas has spread to food and beauty, and the company believes that this is moving beyond one-time experiences and into repeat consumption.

Jinsik Kim, co-CEO of CJ America, explained, "You could say that people who try it once keep coming back and are incorporating it into their daily lives." CJ plans to move beyond a stage in which each affiliate grew independently and instead strengthen connections and synergies across businesses to build a K-Lifestyle ecosystem in North America.

CJ Group photo 2] CJ Group Chairman Lee Jay-hyun, who visited KCON LA 2026, tastes mini wontons and kimchi ramen at the Bibigo booth. Photo courtesy of CJ Group.

K-food is a key pillar of growth in North America. CJ Schwan’s holds a 12.6% share of the overall Asian food market in the United States and a 25.2% share of the frozen Asian food market. CJ Schwan’s plans to expand its growth model, built on frozen products such as dumplings and egg rolls, into shelf-stable products including Hetbahn, seaweed, sauces, and noodles.

Federico Areola, head of the Asian Food BU at CJ Schwan’s, said, "Korean food is no longer something new or exotic." According to CJ Schwan’s, the share of consumers in the United States who eat Korean food about once a week rose from 28% in 2017 to about 50% in 2025. Among Gen Z and millennials, the figures reached 56% and 60%, respectively.

To meet rising demand for K-food, CJ is building an Asian food production hub in South Dakota. Kim said the new plant, scheduled for completion at the end of 2027, will produce dumplings and egg rolls and will also secure expansion space for future next-generation growth products.

K-beauty and content are also major parts of the North American business. CJ Olive Young has opened its first offline store in the United States and is expanding its local business. The company is pursuing a three-pronged strategy that combines offline stores, a U.S.-only online mall, and B2B business with local distribution partners such as Sephora.

CJ ENM is expanding KCON beyond a simple K-pop concert into a K-Lifestyle platform where visitors can experience K-beauty, K-food, and content together. KCON, which began in Irvine, California, in 2012 with about 10,000 attendees, grew to attract 125,000 visitors to last year’s event in Los Angeles.

CJ’s plan is not simply to grow K-food, K-beauty, and K-content separately, but to connect consumer touchpoints and increase synergy across affiliates. Rather than deliberately erasing the "K" identity, the company is focusing on helping it settle naturally into consumers’ everyday lives.

Kim said the company is not pursuing localization by intentionally removing the "K" identity, adding, "We need to make sincere efforts so that elements of K-culture and the K-Lifestyle are naturally accepted by local people and become part of their daily lives."

Heo said, "We are the only company with a unique portfolio in food, content, and beauty," adding, "We will accelerate our push into the North American market by building an ecosystem that connects the popularity of the Korean Wave to K-Lifestyle experiences."

Los Angeles, United States = Reporter Moon Ji-yeon, lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.