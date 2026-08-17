"Dropping Things More Often"... A Condition You Can Detect by Holding Your Parents' Hands

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] If you want to check your parents' health, one way is to hold their hands.

If their grip strength has noticeably weakened compared with before, it may not be a change that can simply be dismissed as aging. If they also struggle with using chopsticks or buttoning clothes, and even their walking pattern has changed, their neck should also be examined.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) recently analyzed the impact of sarcopenia and reduced grip strength on the health of older adults in South Korea. It found that 26.9% of seniors aged 80 and older, or about one in four, had sarcopenia. In particular, 85% of older adults with reduced grip strength were found to have sarcopenia, making grip strength an important indicator for identifying frailty risk early. Does weaker hand strength in parents always mean sarcopenia?

Kim Jin-uk, director of the Spine Center at Nanuri Hospital Incheon, said, "Reduced grip strength is an important indicator for assessing overall muscle strength and frailty, but if hand function changes and walking problems also appear, other causes should be checked as well." He added, "In older adults, the cause may be cervical myelopathy, in which the spinal cord in the neck is compressed."

◇Can neck problems affect hand function?

Cervical myelopathy is a condition in which the spinal cord, the central nerve pathway connecting the brain with the arms and legs, is compressed in the neck. Unlike a typical herniated cervical disc, which presses on nerve roots and causes neck pain or arm numbness, cervical myelopathy may first show up as changes in fine hand movements or walking ability.

If your parents often say things like, "My chopsticks don't work like they used to," "Why is buttoning so hard?" "I keep dropping things," or "My feet keep catching when I walk," it is worth paying close attention. Common signs include difficulty with precise hand movements that were once done naturally, such as writing, using chopsticks, or buttoning clothes, as well as dragging the feet while walking or having trouble keeping balance.

Kim said, "Sarcopenia tends to show a decline in overall muscle strength and physical activity, whereas cervical myelopathy can cause neurological changes such as clumsy fine hand movements, dragging feet, or difficulty maintaining balance." He added, "If symptoms appear in both hands and both legs, it is necessary to check for possible spinal cord problems."

◇Cervical myelopathy often causes little pain at first

The problem is that these changes are often dismissed as simply part of aging. Sarcopenia and frailty progress gradually, and cervical myelopathy may also cause little pain in its early stages. As a result, clumsy hands may be mistaken for a wrist problem, and difficulty walking may be blamed on the knees or lower back, delaying diagnosis.

Cervical myelopathy is especially important to diagnose early because if the spinal cord is compressed for a long time, damaged nerve function may not fully recover. Even if the pain is not severe, it is best to get an accurate diagnosis if hand function or walking ability continues to decline.

When checking on your parents' health, it helps to go beyond asking, "Does anything hurt?" and pay attention to changes in daily life.

See whether their grip has become weaker than before when you hold hands, or whether they now have trouble opening a plastic bottle cap or wringing out a wet towel. At the same time, check whether they have become clumsy with chopsticks, writing, or buttoning clothes, whether their feet drag or they trip often while walking, and whether they have more trouble keeping their balance.

Reduced grip strength is an important sign for detecting sarcopenia and frailty. But to identify changes in a parent's health more accurately, it is necessary to look not only at how strongly they can grip, but also at how precisely they move their hands and how they walk.

Kim advised, "If hand strength has weakened, check overall muscle strength and general health. If hand movements have also become clumsy and the walking pattern has changed, the neck and spinal cord should also be examined." He added, "If you only look at the knees when the gait changes, or only at the wrist when the hands become clumsy, you may miss the real cause. It is important not to assume these are simply natural changes that come with age."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Director Kim Jin-uk

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.