SK Trichem Selected as an Excellent Labor-Management Relations Company... "Building a Trust-Based Labor Relationship"

SK Trichem said on the 17th that it had received certification as a 2026 Excellent Labor-Management Relations Company, selected by the Ministry of Employment and Labor (MOEL). The certification is a program run by MOEL to identify and support companies that practice exemplary labor-management relations. Companies are selected after a comprehensive review of labor relations, worker participation, employment retention, wage fairness, working conditions and the social responsibility of both labor and management, followed by case presentations in regional competitions.

According to SK Trichem, its selection for the 2026 Excellent Labor-Management Relations Company award was positively evaluated for its continued efforts to strengthen safety, health and environment (SHE) capabilities based on labor-management cooperation. Key measures included installing automatic fire shutoff systems, tightening laboratory management rules and expanding monitoring across all facilities to improve its safety management system. Another major achievement was the wage and collective bargaining agreement reached without a strike, supported by trust between labor and management. SK Trichem has maintained stable labor relations by settling wage and collective bargaining negotiations without disputes over the past two years.

A SK Trichem official said, "We will continue to work hard to create a happy and healthy workplace where the company, its employees and the local community can grow together."

Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.