"A space remembering independence activists"... Jaseng Oriental Medical Hospital creates first 'Gwangbok-itgil' in Jeju

Patriot Kang Tae-seon is waving the Korean flag at the 'Gwangbok-itgil' event.

Photo courtesy of Jaseng Oriental Medical Hospital. [Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] "Gwangbok-itgil is a historical and cultural space that remembers and carries on the legacy of independence activists. " Jaseng Oriental Medical Hospital and Jaseng Medical Foundation (hereinafter Jaseng Oriental Medical Hospital) have established a space in Jeju Island to remember and pass on the history of the independence movement in commemoration of the 81st anniversary of Korea's liberation.

Jaseng Oriental Medical Hospital announced on the 17th that it held an unveiling ceremony for the 'Gwangbok-itgil' memorial monument on the 15th, Liberation Day, at the starting section of 'Jeju Olle Course 1' in Siheung-ri, Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province. The 'Gwangbok-itgil' is a path where visitors can remember the history of the independence movement by walking along a course planted with memorial monuments honoring the dedication of independence activists, Taegeuk stones depicting the Korean flag, and native hibiscus species 'Hwanggeun'. The newly established 'Gwangbok-itgil' in Jeju is the first course of the 'Gwangbok-itgil' project, which Jaseng Oriental Medical Hospital is promoting for nationwide expansion.

The hospital explained that the reason for selecting Siheung-ri, Jeju, as the first project site was to create a symbolic starting point in the hometown of Patriot Kang Tae-seon, a currently living independence activist. There are currently only three surviving patriots: Kang Tae-seon, Oh Seong-gyu, and Kim Young-gwan. Patriot Lee Seok-gyu, the only surviving independence activist from the Honam region, passed away on the 13th, just two days before the 81st anniversary of Korea's liberation.

Patriot Kang Tae-seon, born in Siheung-ri, Jeju in 1924, moved to Osaka, Japan, in 1942 to study, where he dedicated himself to the independence movement. Together with his comrades, he resolved to refuse conscription and forced labor under Japanese rule and to foster national consciousness, carrying out organized anti-Japanese resistance. During this time, he was arrested by the Japanese police in 1944 and served time in prison for violating the Public Security Maintenance Act.

After returning to his hometown following Korea's liberation, he was awarded the Presidential Commendation in 1982 and the Order of Merit for National Foundation, Patriotic Chapter in 1990. The memorial ceremony held at the Siheung-ri Cultural Experience Center in Jeju on this day was attended by approximately 100 Jeju residents, including Patriot Kang Tae-seon and his family, key figures such as National Assembly member Kim Seong-beom, Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Council Chairman Song Young-hoon, and Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Superintendent of Education Ko Ui-sook, as well as local students and Siheung-ri residents. The attendees unveiled the memorial monument and planted a commemorative yellow hibiscus tree.

This event was also a gathering created by the collaboration of art and the local community. The Chairman of the Jeju Language Preservation Society recited a self-composed dedication poem embodying the meaning of liberation, and Jeon Yong-bok, a master lacquer artist, personally presented a dedication artwork to Patriot Kang Tae-seon. Local students also added their support by presenting a special performance honoring independence activists.

In particular, the hospital selected the *Hibiscus syriacus* as a symbolic element of Jeju's "Gwangbok-itgil" (Path of Liberation), as it embodies both the region's historical significance and ecological characteristics. The *Hibiscus syriacus* is the only native species in Korea among plants of the *Hibiscus* genus, with the Seongsan and Ojo-ri areas of Jeju serving as its representative habitat. Its yellow flowers bloom in full from June to August, around Liberation Day, coinciding with the season of liberation.

Furthermore, its vitality, which allows it to take root even in barren coastal areas, resonates with the lives of independence activists who endured the harsh times of the Japanese colonial era. The spirit of the late Shin Gwang-ryeol, an independence activist and the father of the hospital's founder, Dr. Shin Jun-sik, underlies Jaseng Oriental Medical Hospital's consistent efforts to honor independence activists and their bereaved families.

Shin Gwang-ryeol suffered imprisonment at Seodaemun Prison for leading anti-Japanese resistance movements. Even after his release from prison, he continued his efforts for the independence of Joseon and the development of Korean traditional medicine, including secretly treating independence activists.

In particular, the spirit of "compassion" emphasized by Mr. Shin—a heart that feels a patient's pain as if it were one's own family's and seeks to help with sincerity and devotion—became the founding philosophy of the Jaseng Medical Foundation.

Jaseng Korean Medicine Hospital plans to build "Independence Activist QR Story Content" and operate school-linked field trips next year, using Jeju's "Gwangbok-itgil" as a starting point. In addition, the plan is to hold the 'Gwangbok-itgil' walking festival on Liberation Day in 2028 and to establish a nationwide 'Gwangbok-itgil' network.

Patriot Kang Tae-seon said, "It is deeply meaningful and moving that a path honoring the will of myself and my comrades has been created in the hometown I left in my youth for the independence of our country. " He added, "I hope that many people walking this path will remember the sacrifices and dedication of independence activists for a long time and engrave the preciousness of our country deep in their hearts.

" Shin Min-sik, Chairman of the Social Contribution Committee of the Jaseng Medical Foundation, stated, "Gwangbok-itgil is a historical and cultural space designed to remember the sacrifices and dedication of independence activists in daily life and to pass them on to future generations. " He added, "I express my deep gratitude to Mr.

Kang Dae-seong, the son of Patriot Kang Tae-seon, as well as to Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and its residents for their assistance with this project. " He further emphasized, "Starting with Jeju, we will establish 'Gwangbok-itgil' (Paths of Liberation) in various locations across the country so that all citizens can naturally encounter and experience the significance of the independence movement.

" Meanwhile, in line with its purpose as a national hospital inheriting the spirit of the independence movement, Jaseng Oriental Medical Hospital is continuously carrying out medical, living, and housing support projects for national merit recipients and their bereaved families. In recognition of these contributions, the hospital recently received the '25th Veterans Culture Award' hosted by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com Shin Min-sik, Chairman of the Social Contribution Committee of the Jaseng Medical Foundation (left), explains the 'Gwangbok-itgil Memorial Monument' to Patriot Kang Tae-sun.

Photo courtesy of Jaseng Oriental Medical Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.