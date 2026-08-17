Five Vegetables That Can Help Support Immunity in Summer

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] During the summer, when extreme heat and tropical nights continue, the body tends to sweat more to regulate temperature, and sleep quality can easily decline. Large temperature gaps between indoors and outdoors, along with excessive air conditioning, can also put stress on the body and make it harder to maintain immune function. Experts say immunity does not improve from a single food alone. It requires a balanced diet, enough sleep, and regular exercise. Still, they add that consistently eating seasonal ingredients rich in vitamins and antioxidants can also help with health management. Here are five representative seasonal vegetables that may help support immunity in summer.

◇ Cucumber

Cucumber, a classic summer vegetable, is made up of about 95% water, making it effective for hydration during a season when people sweat heavily. It is also rich in potassium, which helps replenish electrolytes lost through sweat.

The vitamin C and beta-carotene in cucumber help reduce cell damage through antioxidant activity that removes free radicals. It also contains various plant bioactive compounds, including cucurbitacin and flavonoids, and studies have reported that these may help regulate inflammatory responses.

◇ Tomato

Tomato, one of the most popular summer fruits and vegetables, contains large amounts of the antioxidant lycopene. It helps remove free radicals in the body, reducing cell damage and potentially supporting immune function.

It is also rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, which helps maintain healthy skin and mucous membranes. Since mucous membranes are the first barrier to come into contact with outside viruses and bacteria, keeping them healthy is important for immune care.

In particular, lycopene is known to be absorbed better when cooked with healthy fats such as olive oil.

◇ Eggplant

Eggplant is rich in nasunin, an anthocyanin compound found in its purple skin. Nasunin is a powerful antioxidant pigment that helps protect cells from free radicals.

Eggplant is also high in dietary fiber, which may help improve gut health. The gut is known as an organ closely linked to the body's immune function. In addition, its potassium content helps the body excrete sodium and may have a positive effect on blood pressure management in summer.

◇ Korean zucchini

Korean zucchini is easy to digest and gentle on the stomach, making it a good choice when your appetite drops in summer.

It contains vitamin C, beta-carotene, and B vitamins, which help energy metabolism and provide nutrients needed for recovery. In particular, beta-carotene is converted into vitamin A in the body, contributing to the health of the skin and respiratory mucous membranes and helping maintain defense against outside pathogens.

It is also rich in potassium, which may help the body eliminate sodium and reduce swelling.

◇ Perilla leaves

Perilla leaves are a vegetable that can provide a wide range of nutrients even in small amounts. They are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium and iron. In particular, the vitamin C in perilla leaves helps the body absorb plant-based iron. They are also rich in polyphenols such as rosmarinic acid and luteolin, which help protect cells from ultraviolet rays and oxidative stress and support anti-inflammatory effects.

Experts explained, "Summer immune care cannot be perfected with diet alone, but seasonal vegetables provide key nutrients needed to maintain the immune system." However, they added that it is better to eat them raw or avoid cooking them for too long in order to reduce the loss of water-soluble nutrients such as vitamin C.

On the other hand, fat-soluble compounds such as beta-carotene and lycopene are absorbed better when lightly stir-fried in oil or eaten with an oil dressing. Along with seasonal vegetables, staying hydrated and maintaining proper exercise and sleep are the keys to protecting your health in summer.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.