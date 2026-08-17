Lotte to Launch Youth Job Academy 'Lift' on the 18th, Offering 12 Weeks of Training in Retail, Hotel and Service Fields

◇At the opening ceremony for 'Lift' held on the 14th at the Osan campus of the Lotte Human Resources Development Institute, Kim Min-su, head of the institute, and trainees pose for a commemorative photo. Photo courtesy

Lotte Group will launch its youth job academy, 'Lift (LIFT·Lifetime Inspiration For Tomorrow),' on the 18th.

Lift is part of the 'K-New Deal Academy' project promoted by the Ministry of Employment and Labor (MOEL) to help young people strengthen their job skills and find employment.

Lotte Group will provide practical training in retail and hotel-service fields for job seekers. It selected about 200 trainees through document screening and online interviews, and held opening ceremonies in Busan and Seoul on the 13th and 14th, respectively.

The selected trainees will take part in 12 weeks of basic job training, field experience, mentoring from current employees and hands-on assignments. In particular, they will receive job consulting by field, guidance on writing self-introductions and mock interviews to strengthen their employment competitiveness. They will also improve their ability to use AI through hands-on training with generative AI and examples of its application in real work settings.

Lotte Group plans to share the field expertise it has built up through its retail and hotel businesses with the trainees, while supporting young people in improving their job skills and employment competitiveness.

A Lotte Group official said, "Lift is a practical training program that shares the experience and field know-how Lotte Group has accumulated while operating its retail and hotel-service businesses with young people." The official added, "Lotte Group will continue field-oriented training and support so that young job seekers can strengthen their job skills and become more competitive in the job market."

Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.