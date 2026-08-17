Three Ways to Help Knee Replacement Joints Last Longer

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Knee replacement surgery is a standard treatment for advanced degenerative arthritis that causes severe pain and walking difficulties.

By removing the damaged joint surface and inserting an artificial joint, the procedure can help reduce pain and restore knee function.

But a successful operation does not mean treatment is complete. The bones and muscles that support the artificial joint and keep the knee moving still remain the patient's responsibility.

This is especially important for patients in their 60s to 80s, who make up a large share of knee replacement cases. After surgery, doctors need to look not only at the implant itself, but also at bone and muscle health and walking ability. In women, bone density often declines after menopause, raising the risk of osteoporosis. Many also already have weakened thigh muscles because long-term knee pain has reduced their activity.

There are three key areas that should be managed to help an artificial joint remain stable and last longer after surgery.

First, patients need to care for the 'bones' that support the implant. Having osteoporosis does not automatically rule out knee replacement, but patients with weak bones should have their bone health and fracture risk checked before and after surgery. After knee replacement, bone density around the implant may decrease, the way force is distributed through the knee can change, and bone remodeling may occur as nearby bone adapts to the new environment.

Falls are a particular concern. If an older patient with weak bones falls and fractures the femur or tibia around the implant, treatment can become more complicated than with a typical fracture. Doctors must assess not only the fracture site but also how securely the implant is fixed. If the artificial joint has loosened or been damaged, revision surgery may be needed in some cases.

Heo Dong-beom, director of Yonsei Star Hospital and an orthopedic specialist, said, "Knee replacement surgery replaces worn joint surfaces with an artificial joint, but in the end, it is the patient's own bones that support the implant." He added, "For older patients, those with a history of fractures, or those at high risk of osteoporosis, it is important not only to decide whether surgery is needed, but also to consider bone condition before surgery, fall risk, and the recovery process afterward when making a treatment plan."

Second, weakened 'muscles' and walking ability must be restored. Patients with advanced arthritis may have spent months or even years walking less because of pain, which can reduce thigh strength and impair balance. Even if knee replacement removes the source of pain, weakened muscles do not recover at the same time as the surgery.

For that reason, recovery after surgery cannot be judged simply by how far the knee can bend. It is also important to know whether the patient can stand up from a chair on their own, put weight steadily on the operated leg while walking, and return to daily activities such as climbing stairs or going out. Step-by-step walking and strength exercises, adjusted to the condition after surgery, can help restore the thigh and hip muscles as well as balance, leading to stable walking.

Third, patients should learn how to use the artificial joint properly rather than simply trying to 'save' it. Some patients reduce activity too much after surgery because they think the joint must be protected at all costs, but avoiding movement altogether is not the answer. If activity drops too sharply, muscle strength can decline and walking can become unstable, which may actually increase the risk of falling.

Walking and appropriate strength training are necessary to restore and maintain function after surgery. Rather than cutting activity too much in the name of protecting the implant, it is better to keep up low-impact activities such as walking or using a stationary bike. Maintaining a healthy weight is also important, since extra weight can increase stress on the knee. Exercise should be increased gradually while monitoring knee pain or swelling.

Heo said, "The goal of knee replacement surgery is not simply to replace a damaged joint with a new one. An important part of treatment is restoring bone and muscle function after surgery and regaining stable walking so that patients can maintain daily life for a long time." He added, "Fully recovering muscle strength and walking ability after surgery, and continuing appropriate activity, helps patients use their artificial joint safely and for a longer period."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Heo Dong-beom during treatment

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.