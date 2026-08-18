From fan-equipped vests to recovery wear: workwear evolves with dreams of becoming the next-generation jeans

Just as durable jeans worn by workers in the 1950s evolved into a fashion item symbolizing youth and freedom, workwear has recently emerged as a new fashion trend.

Designed for safety and efficiency in industrial settings, workwear is known for its tough materials and functional details. As concern over workplace safety grows and heat-related illness management becomes more important amid climate change, the industry is placing greater emphasis on high-performance materials and field-specific designs. Key examples include ergonomic designs that help prevent musculoskeletal disorders and reduce physical strain, as well as high-performance fabrics that offer breathability, water resistance, flame resistance and protection against chemicals. Reflective materials for night work and hazardous environments are also widely used. In one example, fan-equipped vests, often called "fan vests," have become essential safety gear for workers in high-temperature environments. At the International Safety and Health Exhibition (KISS 2026) held last month at KINTEX in Ilsan, a range of tailored technology solutions for different work environments was also showcased.

More recently, styles based on workwear have gained traction among younger consumers and become a major trend. Canvas jackets, cargo pants and jumpsuits are now part of everyday fashion. Many workwear designs allow easy movement and remain comfortable even after long hours of wear. Analysts say this reflects the values of the MZ generation, which places importance on practicality, functionality and comfort, along with health and self-care. Beyond simple work clothes, smart workwear and recovery wear products that use functional materials to help relieve fatigue are also drawing attention.

As a result, brands that combine function and style are being launched one after another, expanding the market. Well-known names include BOLDEST by Kolon Industries FnC, the workwear platform brand Aerworks, Blackyak Workwear by Blackyak INC, WILLBE PLAY by HYUNGJI ELITE INC., and K2 Safety by K2 Korea.

According to market research firm Grand View Research, the domestic workwear market was estimated at about 1.8 trillion won last year and is expected to keep growing by more than 5% annually through the mid-2030s. BOLDEST's sales from January to May this year rose 134% from a year earlier. Workwear sales at W Concept from January to May also increased 110% year on year. The company said the continued popularity of street and gorpcore styles has driven a sharp rise not only in menswear but also in women's workwear transactions.

◇The cut-resistant suit VEIMX Suit, developed in collaboration with Cambridge Members. Photo courtesy of Kolon FnC

At KISS 2026 last month, BOLDEST by Kolon FnC unveiled the VEIMX Suit, developed in collaboration with the menswear brand Cambridge Members, along with a lineup that can be applied across fields ranging from security to industrial sites. It also introduced the Aero Vest from the BOLDEST Aero Collection for workers in extreme heat, products designed to address cold-weather illness in partnership with the Korea Polar Research Institute (KOPRI), and the official uniforms worn by the Korean national team at the WorldSkills Competition. BOLDEST is also stepping up collaboration and network expansion with a wide range of B2B partners, including Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Engineering and Construction, Daelim Construction, BMW Korea, Volvo Construction Equipment and LG Display Co., Ltd.

◇Actor Lee Jin-wook, selected as the first official model for Aerworks. Photo courtesy of Aerworks

◇Models wearing Aerworks' flagship products at KISS 2026 last month. Photo courtesy of Aerworks

Aerworks, best known as the distributor of the cooling wearable AirCraft, recently launched a new cooling line called MEGA COOL for workers facing extreme heat. Along with apparel items such as windbreaker rain jackets and mesh work vests, it also introduced portable cooling accessories including ice cooling gel, helmet cooling pads, and neck and arm coolers. AirCraft uses a high-output 20V fan that circulates 77 liters of air per second and a battery that lasts up to 38 hours. By varying fan placement and design, it can be worn to suit different work environments and worker needs.

Blackyak Workwear's flagship product, the Peltier Air Vest, also combines Peltier cooling technology with cooling fans to lower perceived temperature and reduce worker fatigue in sweltering conditions through powerful airflow, the company said.

◇Willbe Lab conducted an on-site test of a wearable cooling vest for outdoor workers in extreme heat in partnership with the Lotte Giants. Photo courtesy of HYUNGJI ELITE INC.

◇Willbe Lab's SS season life workwear Core Line. Photo courtesy of HYUNGJI ELITE INC.

Willbe Lab, under HYUNGJI ELITE INC., introduced its Core Line of life workwear for urban workers in their 20s and 30s, aiming to offer clothing that can be used both at work and in everyday life during the summer season. It uses eco-friendly Sorona yarn, contact cooling, moisture-wicking and quick-drying features, breathability, ventilation and UV protection to improve comfort and practicality in hot weather. Recently, it also conducted an on-site test of a wearable cooling vest that combines Peltier technology and a circulating fan for executives of the Lotte Giants at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan. Willbe Lab plans to continue expanding the Core Line, which has broader everyday use, beyond its existing performance-focused line.

An industry official said, "As safety awareness in industrial settings rises, demand for high-performance workwear is increasing. At the same time, the shift toward everyday wear, driven by street and gorpcore trends, is fueling growth," adding, "Workwear is drawing attention as a new item in the fashion industry."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.