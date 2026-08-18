"Company Cuts Bonus After Employee Took One Hour Off Due to Typhoon" Sparks Controversy

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] In China, a company initially imposed a severe disciplinary measure on an employee who requested one hour of leave because a typhoon delayed his commute, but later withdrew the punishment after an investigation and corrective order from the authorities.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Guangming Online, an employee at a company in Shanghai posted online that he had been disciplined with a steep cut in his performance bonus after requesting one hour of personal leave on the 10th when he expected to arrive late because of the typhoon.

The employee said that heavy rain and strong winds flooded the area in front of his home that morning. He also noted that his usual commute took about an hour and 30 minutes, and that some subway lines had suspended service, so he applied for one hour of leave through the company system to avoid being late.

The HR manager approved the leave request, but final approval from the company president was not granted. The employee was later reprimanded by the president after arriving at work, according to reports.

The company then decided to discipline two employees who had urgently taken leave that day, including the employee in question, as well as one general affairs staff member responsible for approving the leave.

The two employees who requested leave were to have 20% of their performance bonuses cut, while the employee who approved the leave was to have 50% deducted. In particular, the general affairs staff member was reportedly facing a bonus reduction of about 1,500 yuan, or roughly 300,000 won, if the punishment had been carried out.

As the story sparked controversy online, Shanghai authorities launched an investigation into the company.

After confirming that the company had indeed decided on measures such as bonus cuts, the authorities ordered it to correct the situation. The company later withdrew the disciplinary decision on the evening of the 13th and apologized to the three employees involved. The employees are said to have accepted the apology.

Shanghai authorities stressed that employers should be careful not to impose arbitrary disadvantages on workers who are unable to commute normally because of typhoons or similar weather conditions.

Shanghai has already been enforcing separate guidelines since 2019 regarding workers' commuting problems during extreme weather. Under the rules, when a red alert for a weather disaster is issued, employers may not treat a worker's inability to report to work or late arrival due to the disaster as tardiness or absence, nor may they cut wages or benefits. They are also prohibited from disciplining workers or terminating employment for that reason.

Jang Jong-ho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.