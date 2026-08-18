Acceleration of Artificial Skin Development Using Human Fat... 365mc, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and Monitcell Launch Joint Research

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Development of an "artificial skin model" using human fat is expected to gain momentum.

365mc, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and fat stem cell biotech company Monitcell announced on the 18th that they had signed a joint research agreement to develop a next-generation artificial skin model based on human fat-derived extracellular matrix (ECM).

The signing ceremony was held on the 13th in the meeting room at 365mc's All New Gangnam main branch. Attendees included 365mc CEO Kim Nam-cheol, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital dermatologist Professor Heo Chang-hoon, and Monitcell CEO Cho Seung-wook.

Under the agreement, 365mc will provide human fat extracted during liposuction to Monitcell in accordance with relevant laws and the approval procedures of the Institutional Review Board (IRB). Monitcell will then carry out a decellularization process to remove cells from the human fat provided by 365mc. After that, it will process and standardize the material into a human-derived ECM product and supply it to Seoul National University Bundang Hospital for research purposes.

Professor Heo Chang-hoon's research team at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital will use the ECM material provided by Monitcell to create artificial skin models and organoids, which mimic human tissue, and verify whether they show structures and characteristics similar to real skin. The team plans to assess the model's potential as a research platform that reproduces the skin environment and present the findings at academic conferences.

Until now, human fat has been managed as medical waste, limiting its reuse. However, a revision to the Wastes Control Act in July created a legal basis for recycling human-derived fat, opening the door to its use in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering research.

ECM is a structure that fills the space around cells and supports their attachment and growth. In particular, ECM obtained by removing cells from fat contains key components of skin tissue, including collagen, elastin, and laminin. However, previous skin regeneration studies have largely relied on animal-derived or synthetic materials, which made it difficult to replicate the actual skin environment. In this study, the researchers plan to use human fat-derived ECM to recreate a skin-like environment and improve the reproducibility and usability of the model.

CEO Kim Nam-cheol said, "This collaboration will be a meaningful opportunity to use fat as a high-value-added bioresource and develop it into a new research resource." He added, "We expect the 23 years of fat research and liposuction expertise accumulated by 365mc to play a major role in laying the foundation for this study."

CEO Cho Seung-wook stated, "Through this study, we will identify the characteristics of human fat-derived ECM and develop it into an artificial skin model that can precisely replicate the human skin environment." He added, "Based on the research results, we will enhance the technological competitiveness of ECM-based biomaterials and expand their use into various fields, including regenerative medicine and drug development."

Professor Heo Chang-hoon said, "Recent advances in culture technology and 3D bioprinting have improved artificial skin manufacturing, but the technology is still far from being able to replace human skin in terms of physical properties and composition." He added, "Through this joint research, we will work together to overcome the limitations of existing artificial skin and make it useful for basic and clinical studies on wound healing and skin regeneration mechanisms in the future."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

On the 13th, 365mc, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and Monitcell held a joint research signing ceremony at 365mc's All New Gangnam main branch for a next-generation skin model based on human fat-derived

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.