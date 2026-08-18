"Out of Curiosity"... 80-cm Cable Inserted into Urethra Found in Bladder

Photo source: Qinzhou First People's Hospital, Nanguo Morning Post

[Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun] A Chinese man in his 40s inserted a data cable into his urethra out of curiosity, only to have it twist inside his bladder and become impossible to remove.

The man later underwent surgery at a hospital to remove the foreign object after suffering severe abdominal pain and difficulty urinating.

According to Chinese media outlets, including the Nanguo Morning Post, a 49-year-old man identified as Huang in Qinzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, recently inserted a data cable into his body through his urethra and was unable to take it out. After enduring the situation for more than seven hours, he went to the hospital when his abdomen became severely swollen and intense pain set in.

A 3D pelvic CT scan showed a cable about 80 cm long and roughly 6 mm in diameter inside the man's body. The cable had bent and tangled several times in the bladder, blocking the urinary tract and making normal urination difficult.

Doctors decided to proceed with surgery, saying leaving the cable in place could cause further damage. They completely removed the cable from the bladder, and the man later recovered and was discharged after treatment.

Medical staff warned that the urethra is lined with mucous membranes and tiny blood vessels, so forcing in a hard or rough object can easily cause injury.

They explained that if the urethra is wounded during the insertion of a foreign object, bleeding or tearing can occur. External bacteria may also enter at the same time, leading to infections such as urethritis or cystitis. If the object blocks the urinary tract, urinary retention can also occur, preventing urine from being properly expelled.

They added that repeated or severe damage can leave scar tissue as the wound heals, potentially causing urethral stricture, in which the urethra narrows. If the infection worsens, it can affect the upper urinary tract and even the kidneys, so caution is needed.

Experts stressed that inserting foreign objects directly into the urethra should never be attempted, as it can cause serious injury regardless of size or material. If an object gets stuck, or if bleeding, severe pain, or difficulty urinating occurs, people should not try to force it out. Instead, they should seek medical care immediately for proper treatment.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.