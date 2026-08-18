"I Drank Only Water for 15 Days"... Fisherman Trapped in Underwater Cave Survives Miraculously

Valdez, center, is rescued by divers. Photo courtesy of Daily Mail.

[Kim So-hyung] A fisherman in his 30s who entered an underwater cave in pursuit of fish and could not find the exit was dramatically rescued after 15 days in the United Mexican States.

Rescue teams initially focused on recovering his body rather than expecting him to survive, but a single response from deep inside the cave completely changed the direction of the operation.

According to foreign media outlets including the Daily Mail, Erasto Crisanto Valdez, 31, who lived in Uspanapa, Veracruz, in the United Mexican States, went missing on July 23 local time while fishing with his father in a cenote. A cenote is a natural sinkhole formed in limestone terrain and is often connected to underground caves.

At the time, Valdez followed fish into the underwater cave. After going in after them, he tried to find his way back out but could not locate the path he had entered. After being rescued, he said he was "shocked because I couldn't find the exit."

Family members, local residents, and civil defense divers joined the search, and later divers from the Mexican Navy were also deployed. During the operation, a spear gun Valdez had taken with him was found, providing a clue to estimate his route.

However, the underwater cave had extremely limited visibility and sharp rocks protruding in many places, making diving itself dangerous. Mexican Navy divers searched to a depth of about 120 meters, but failed to find Valdez.

Cave exploration and diving experts from Germany, the United States, and the Dominican Republic also joined the search. Even so, the effort was focused more on recovering a body than on rescue.

Around 15 days after he went missing, rescuers reached a wide chamber deep inside the underwater cave and shouted, "Is anyone there?" A voice immediately answered, "Yes!" Valdez was alive.

Valdez finally emerged on August 7 and said he had survived 15 days in the cave without food.

The biggest reason he was able to survive was the water he could drink inside the cave. A diver involved in the rescue said there was flowing water inside and that Valdez appeared to have survived by drinking it.

Valdez himself did not know exactly how long he had been trapped until he was rescued. In complete darkness, with no way to tell whether there was daylight outside or how time was passing, he thought he had been trapped for only about three days.

He said he spent his time in the cave drinking water, praying, and sleeping. Because he went without food for such a long period, he showed severe signs of dehydration and malnutrition when rescued and received treatment.

In an interview with N+, Valdez said, "I thank God for giving me another chance to live and for letting me see my children and family again," adding, "It was a miracle. An unbelievable miracle."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.