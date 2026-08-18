"After Eating Five Hamburgers a Week"... Did 'Bad Cholesterol' Go Down?

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] It is commonly believed that eating hamburgers frequently raises cholesterol levels and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

However, a small study of men who consumed beef patties over a set period has drawn attention for producing unexpected results.

Researchers at Texas A&M University had 23 men eat five beef patties a week for five weeks.

The first patties were made with lean beef. After a four-week break, the participants were asked to eat five high-fat beef patties a week for another five weeks.

Each patty weighed about 115 grams. The lean patties contained about 5% fat, while the high-fat patties contained about 25%.

To assess vascular health, the researchers measured flow-mediated dilation (FMD). FMD is a noninvasive ultrasound test that checks how well blood vessels expand when blood flow increases, and it is used to evaluate endothelial function.

The results showed that FMD improved significantly during the period when the participants ate high-fat beef. Systolic and diastolic blood pressure also fell compared with the start of the study. By contrast, no clear change in vascular dilation was seen when they ate lean beef. Neither type of beef produced a significant change in pulse wave velocity, a measure used to assess arterial stiffness.

The cholesterol findings were also unexpected.

A separate analysis of blood data from the same experiment found that LDL cholesterol levels fell when the participants ate high-fat beef, even though their saturated fat intake increased. LDL cholesterol also decreased after they ate lean beef.

However, HDL cholesterol also declined after both types of beef were consumed. HDL cholesterol helps transport excess cholesterol in the blood to the liver and is often called "good cholesterol." As a result, the drop in LDL cholesterol alone is not enough to conclude that this diet was broadly beneficial for cardiovascular health.

LDL cholesterol is known to accumulate in blood vessel walls and contribute to the formation of atherosclerotic plaque, making it one of the key indicators used to assess cardiovascular risk. HDL cholesterol, by contrast, has long been used as an important marker of cardiovascular health because of its role in transporting cholesterol in the blood.

This study has drawn attention because high-fat beef, which contains relatively more saturated fat, showed effects on vascular function and LDL cholesterol that were different from what researchers expected. Still, there are limits to applying the findings directly to ordinary hamburger consumption.

First, the study involved only 23 participants. They were all men with an average age of about 40, so it remains unclear whether the same results would appear in other groups, such as women or older adults. The experiment period was also short, lasting only five weeks for each diet.

Most importantly, the beef patties used in the study were not the same as those in a typical fast-food hamburger.

The researchers stated, "These findings should not be interpreted as the health effects of an ordinary hamburger as a whole, which includes ingredients such as salt, cheese, sauce and white bread."

The study suggests that not only the fat content of a food, but also the overall composition of the diet, an individual's health condition and the type of fat consumed should all be taken into account. The findings were published in the international journal Nutrients.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.