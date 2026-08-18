Toad Transformed into a 'K-pop Star' Throws First Pitch at Dodger Stadium... HiteJinro and the Los Angeles Dodgers Hold 'Korean Heritage Night'

At the 'Korean Heritage Night' event held with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on the 13th local time, HiteJinro's toad mascot threw the ceremonial first pitch to loud applause. Photo provided

The toad, transformed into a 'K-pop star,' drew a big response after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the home stadium of the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of Major League Baseball's most storied teams.

The event took place on the game day of the Los Angeles Dodgers' matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on the 13th local time, as part of 'Korean Heritage Night.'

'Korean Heritage Night' is a signature cultural event the Los Angeles Dodgers have hosted every year since 2016. It aims to strengthen ties with the Korean community in the United States and introduce Korean culture to local fans. HiteJinro has joined the event each year, reinforcing the idea that Jinro is not just a Korean liquor brand, but one that represents Korean culture.

The highlight of the event was the ceremonial first pitch by HiteJinro's signature character, the toad. Dressed in a K-pop star-themed outfit, the mascot took the mound at Dodger Stadium and delivered the pitch. Throughout the event, many visitors also stopped by the promotional booth set up inside the stadium. HiteJinro expanded opportunities for product sampling by offering fruit soju tastings and discount coupons for use at the 'Jinro Soju' inside the stadium. It also drew attention with on-site events that gave away limited-edition fans and key rings created in collaboration with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In addition, a Jinro-logo uniform made by the Dodgers to commemorate the event received an enthusiastic response.

HiteJinro has maintained its partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 15 years through this year, after becoming the first Asian liquor company to sign a partnership with the team in 2012. The collaboration has gone beyond brand awareness and produced tangible results. Sales at the 'Jinro Soju' inside Dodger Stadium rose by about 85% last year from a year earlier, marking strong growth.

Hwang Jeong-ho, executive vice president of HiteJinro's overseas business division, said, "It was a meaningful opportunity to communicate directly with local consumers on a stage that represents American sports and to showcase the value of the Jinro brand." He added, "We will continue to expand Jinro's popularity in the U.S. market through a variety of marketing activities that connect sports and K-culture."

Sohyoung Kim, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.