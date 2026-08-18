"Lower Blood Zinc and Selenium Levels Are Linked to Higher Key Inflammation Markers"... Lee Jae Myung Team Identifies the Connection

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Critically ill patients often experience severe systemic inflammatory responses due to infection, trauma, or surgery. During this process, blood levels of trace elements such as zinc and selenium can also change significantly. Zinc and selenium are essential trace elements that play important roles in immune function and oxidative stress control, but their relationship with inflammation markers commonly used in clinical practice has not been fully clarified in critically ill patients.

A joint research team led by Professors Oh Hyo-seok and Lee Jae Myung of the Department of Acute Care Surgery at Korea University Anam Hospital and Professor Baek Seung-min of the Department of Acute Care Surgery at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital found that blood zinc and selenium levels in critically ill patients were independently associated with markers of the acute inflammatory response.

The team analyzed the relationship between trace elements, including zinc, selenium, copper and manganese, and inflammation markers such as white blood cell count, neutrophil ratio, C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin in 267 adult patients admitted to the intensive care unit at Korea University Anam Hospital between December 2016 and December 2021.

The analysis showed a clear trend: the lower the blood concentrations of zinc and selenium, the higher the levels of CRP and procalcitonin. This association remained even after accounting for major clinical factors and the effects of other trace elements. When zinc levels rose by 1 μg/dL, the expected procalcitonin level fell by about 2.7%. For selenium, a 1 μg/L increase in blood concentration was associated with an average 0.87 mg/L decrease in CRP.

The team also confirmed that the relationship observed in this study was not limited to a specific point in time, but remained relatively consistent throughout the ICU treatment period. The findings suggest that trace element status in critically ill patients may be interpreted as more than just a marker of nutritional status. Professor Oh said, "This study is meaningful because it shows the need to evaluate trace elements and inflammatory responses together in critically ill patients."

Professor Lee said, "In critically ill patients, trace elements are more than simple nutritional indicators; they are important factors in understanding immunity and inflammatory responses." He added, "We will continue research to clarify how trace element status affects the clinical course and prognosis of critically ill patients."

Meanwhile, Professor Lee is an expert in critical care nutrition and trace element research. He has delivered numerous invited lectures on related topics at academic conferences in Korea and abroad, and has consistently published related studies in international journals. The latest findings were recently published in the journal Nutrients.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors Oh Hyo-seok and Lee Jae Myung of the Department of Acute Care Surgery at Korea University Anam Hospital, and Professor Baek Seung-min of the Department of Acute Care Surgery at Ewha Womans

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.