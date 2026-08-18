Samsung Art Store Partners with Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, Bringing Masterpieces to TV Screens

Samsung Electronics will showcase 43 major works from the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, one of Austria's most iconic museums, through the Samsung Art Store. Viewers can now enjoy works from leading European museums, including the Louvre Museum in Paris and the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, on Samsung TVs.

According to Samsung Electronics on the 18th, the works available from the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna include Pieter Bruegel the Elder's "Tower of Babel," Johannes Vermeer's "The Art of Painting," and Gustav Klimt's "Nuda Veritas." The collection also features iconic landscapes of Venice and Vienna by Canaletto and Bernardo Bellotto, as well as masterpieces by Giuseppe Arcimboldo, including "Summer," along with works by Peter Paul Rubens, Diego Velázquez, Caravaggio, Titian, Rembrandt, and Raphael.

To faithfully convey the emotion of the original works, Samsung Electronics applied its proprietary Glare Free display technology to the high-resolution images provided by the museum. The company said this reduces screen reflections even in bright sunlight or under indoor lighting, allowing viewers to appreciate the artworks more clearly.

Samsung Art Store is a Samsung TV-exclusive art subscription service that offers curated works from leading museums and artists around the world. It provides more than 5,000 masterpieces in 4K high definition. The service is available across Samsung's full art TV lineup, including the OLED (SH95) model launched this year, The Frame, The Frame Pro, 3LCD, and Neo QLED.

Dario Casari, head of Samsung Electronics' Austria and Switzerland operations, said, "The Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna is a meaningful space that symbolizes Austrian culture and has long remained close to the daily lives of citizens." He added, "Through this partnership, we will bring the world-class cultural heritage preserved by Vienna to audiences around the world with Samsung's innovative display technology."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.