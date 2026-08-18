Lotte Card Offers Special Financial Support for Flood-Hit Customers in South Gyeongsang Province, Including Deferred Credit Card Payments and Reduced Card Loan Interest

Lotte Card Co., Ltd. will provide special financial support to customers affected by the heavy rains in South Gyeongsang Province.

In Geoje and Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, heavy downpours during the National Liberation Day of Korea holiday caused flooding in homes, large-scale displacement, road washouts and landslides. Emergency recovery work is expected to take considerable time.

Until Sept. 30, Lotte Card Co., Ltd. will defer credit card bill payments for up to six months for affected customers who submit a damage confirmation certificate issued by the local government office in the disaster area.

If affected customers are already delinquent, the company will suspend debt collection for six months from the time the damage is confirmed and support installment repayment and late fee reductions.

In addition, if customers use long-term card loans, or card loans, and short-term card loans, or cash advances, by Sept. 30, the company will cut interest by up to 30%. During the same period, it will also help customers who apply for installment-based long-term card loans switch to a three-month grace-period product.

Sohyung Kim, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.