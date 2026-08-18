"The ball had already gone out..." Woman faints after being hit by a ball kicked by a soccer player

Photo source: Uol Esporte

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A frightening incident occurred during a Brazilian professional soccer match, when a woman collapsed on the spot after being struck by a ball kicked by a player.

The problem was that the player took a powerful shot after the ball had already gone out beyond the goal line.

According to local media, including Uol Esporte, the incident took place early in the second leg of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série D quarterfinal between Gama and Sao Jose, held on the 16th in Brasilia, Brazil.

About four minutes into the match, Gama forward Felipe Clemente attempted a shot in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper. Sao Jose defender Eduardo Mello cleared the ball off the goal line to prevent a goal, and the ball went out for a corner kick.

However, Sao Jose defender Thiago Pedra, 36, kicked the ball hard to delay the corner kick, and it struck content creator Cibeli Santos directly in the head as she was filming behind the goal.

After being hit, she staggered briefly before collapsing to the ground. Medical staff rushed over immediately to check on her condition, and Santos regained consciousness about two minutes later. She was later reported to have left the stadium still shaken by the impact.

The incident spread quickly online through match broadcasts and on-site footage. Because the defender had kicked the ball hard after it had already gone out of play, opinions were divided online over whether the act was intentional.

After the incident, Santos told Uol Esporte in an interview that she was deeply upset by the player's actions at the time.

She pointed out that there was no need to kick the ball so hard when it had already gone out of play, and said she believed it was a malicious act.

On the other hand, some argued that the player's actions were not intentional. They said he may simply have been trying to clear the ball as far away as possible to delay the corner kick, and that it was just bad luck.

Meanwhile, Gama defeated Sao Jose 4-0 in the match and advanced to the semifinals of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série D. The result also secured the club's promotion to Brazil's Serie C next season.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.