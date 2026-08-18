NHIS Launches Pilot Project for Elementary School Students’ Children’s Dental Care Provider Program

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The National Health Insurance Service (NHIS), led by Chair Kang Cheong-hee, said on the 18th that it will launch a pilot project for the Children’s Dental Care Provider Health Insurance Program to support systematic oral health management for elementary school students during the summer vacation.

The Children’s Dental Care Provider pilot project was introduced in May 2021 to improve the oral health of children in their growth years. Since July 2024, it has been operating as a second pilot project with expanded regions and grade levels.

Children participating in the pilot project can visit a dentist once each semester to receive oral examinations and hygiene checks, confirm tooth development and overall oral health, and get preventive services such as oral health education and fluoride application.

The pilot project is currently being carried out in eight regions: Seoul Metropolitan City, Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Metropolitan City (Dong-gu, Seo-gu, Nam-gu, Buk-gu, Gwangsan-gu, and Jangseong County), Daejeon Metropolitan City, Sejong Special Self-Governing City, Wonju-si, Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province, Gyeongju-si, North Gyeongsang Province, Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province, and Gimhae-si, Gyeongsangnam-do. All elementary school students in schools located in these areas may participate. Those who wish to join can apply in advance and complete a questionnaire through the NHIS website or mobile app, then visit a nearby participating medical institution.

For service users who are insured or dependents, the out-of-pocket rate is 10%. There is no out-of-pocket payment for Medical Aid recipients and those eligible for reduced copayments under the lower-income bracket.

However, additional costs may apply if patients receive services beyond the essential offerings in the pilot project, such as panoramic X-rays, fissure sealants, or cavity treatment.

An NHIS official said, "Oral care habits formed at an early age determine lifelong dental health," adding, "We ask parents for their strong interest and participation so that our children can take advantage of the Children’s Dental Care Provider service during the summer vacation."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Source: National Health Insurance Service

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.