From "Dreaming Sign Language Restaurant" to "Sharing Bungeoppang"... KB Kookmin Card's Small Business Support Campaign "Kookmin Theater" Tops 7 Million Views

◇ KB Kookmin Card's small business support campaign, "Kookmin Theater." Image provided by KB Kookmin Card.

KB Kookmin Card's KB Isop Uhwa campaign, which highlights warm stories of small business owners, has surpassed 7 million cumulative views for "Kookmin Theater."

"Kookmin Theater" is a campaign that reinterprets the real-life stories of small business owners who have practiced good deeds for their neighbors even while working to make a living. Their stories are presented through theater and video.

Episode 1, "Dreaming Sign Language Restaurant," released last month, drew 4.1 million views, while Episode 2, "Hairdresser in the Backwoods," recorded 1.9 million views. Together, the released videos have exceeded 7 million cumulative views.

Episode 1, "Dreaming Sign Language Restaurant," tells the story of Kim Sohyang, the owner of "Sign Language Restaurant," which is the first restaurant in South Korea to communicate entirely in sign language with hearing-impaired employees. The episode dramatizes how she has run the restaurant for 10 years, created a workplace where hearing-impaired people can work, and supported their independence and future.

Episode 2, "Hairdresser in the Backwoods," introduces the story of Jang Young-hee, who has continued volunteer hairdressing services by visiting elderly residents in rural villages who have difficulty going to a salon. The episode captures her long-running service and her careful attention to neighbors with personal stories through theater and interview footage.

Episode 3, "Sharing Bungeoppang," released on the 14th, features Kim Namsu, the owner of "Cookie Bungeoppang," who saved 10,000 won a day for 365 days and has consistently donated for 15 years. The episode interprets his steady acts of giving through theater, while an actual interview with Kim also shares the story behind his continued philanthropy.

Meanwhile, the real stories of small business owners were adapted into theater through a collaboration with the youth theater troupe Chariots of Fire.

A KB Kookmin Card official said, "The sincere stories of small business owners who have quietly continued doing good around us drew 2 million views during the recent holiday period alone, and many people have responded with messages of empathy and support." The official added, "We hope public interest and support will lead to practical help for small business owners."

Sohyung Kim, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.