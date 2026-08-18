BPPV, the dizziness that makes the world spin, is not just a concern for people in their 20s and 30s... "If the golden time is missed, the risk of recurrence and chronic symptoms rises"

◇Clinical data analyzed by age group. Provided by Hana Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Many patients who suddenly visit the emergency room or an otolaryngology clinic with severe spinning vertigo and vomiting are diagnosed with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV). This condition can strike without warning and quickly disrupt daily life. It requires an accurate diagnosis and prompt physical treatment, not medication, and is considered a representative disease in which early response determines the prognosis.

Based on 21,304 clinical cases of repositioning maneuvers, including the Epley maneuver and the Barbecue roll maneuver, collected over 16 years from 2010 to 2025, the Dizziness Center at Hana Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital, led by Director Jang Jeong-hoon and Chief Kim Jong-se, highlighted the characteristics of the disease and the principles of treatment.

◇Causes of BPPV

BPPV occurs when calcium crystal debris, known as otoconia, flows into the semicircular canals of the inner ear, which are responsible for balance.

It is characterized by intense spinning vertigo lasting for several seconds when a person changes position, such as turning the head. The treatment also depends on which semicircular canal is affected. The Epley maneuver is used for the most common posterior canal BPPV, while the Barbecue roll maneuver is performed for lateral canal BPPV, which is relatively more difficult to diagnose and treat.

Medication alone cannot restore the otoconia to their proper place, so a physical repositioning maneuver is essential. Another important feature of the disease is that if proper treatment is not provided early, the risk of falls, anxiety symptoms, and chronic dizziness increases.

◇Age-specific patterns

An analysis of the clinical data by age group showed a clear inverted U-shaped, or bell-shaped, distribution of BPPV cases. The highest incidence was seen in people in their 50s and 60s, who accounted for about 44.6% of all cases, or 9,499 cases. This coincides with the period when bone density declines and metabolic changes become more pronounced.

Notably, people in their 20s and 30s also accounted for a significant share, with 3,481 cases. Medical staff say that heavy work stress, chronic fatigue, and irregular sleep habits are major factors behind BPPV in younger adults. This shows that the condition is not limited to middle-aged and older people, but is also familiar to office workers in their 20s and 30s.

Another point of interest is the sharp increase among people aged 80 and older. Unlike other age groups, which showed fluctuations around 2020, treatment cases in the 80-and-older group have steadily increased since 2021. In addition, the ratio of Epley cases (316) to Barbecue roll cases (312) among patients in their 80s was nearly 1:1, suggesting that lateral canal BPPV, which is harder to diagnose, becomes relatively more common with age. In the end, BPPV is a condition that can affect all age groups, from people in their 20s and 30s facing high work stress to those in their 80s amid an aging population. Because the causes and symptoms differ by age group, the importance of precise differential diagnosis is growing even greater.

◇Diagnosis and treatment

Speed is the key to treating BPPV. In the early stage of onset, accurately identifying the affected semicircular canal through detailed eye movement analysis with video nystagmography (VNG) and performing the repositioning maneuver on the same day are considered crucial for symptom relief and preventing recurrence. The longer diagnosis and treatment are delayed, the higher the risk of falls and chronic symptoms. For that reason, the academic community classifies BPPV as a condition where the golden time matters.

However, it is not easy to protect that golden time within Korea's medical referral system. At tertiary university hospitals, long waiting times caused by reservations and referral procedures make it difficult for patients with severe dizziness to receive immediate testing. In primary clinics, many facilities face limitations in terms of advanced equipment such as VNG and staff expertise.

For that reason, a one-stop care system that can complete everything from detailed testing to repositioning treatment within a single day at one location is an important factor in preserving the golden time for BPPV treatment.

Director Jang Jeong-hoon said, "BPPV is a condition in which symptoms improve significantly within a short time in most cases if it is accurately diagnosed at an early stage and the repositioning maneuver is performed right away." He added, "If dizziness keeps recurring or becomes severe whenever you change position, do not delay. See a specialist quickly and receive testing and treatment at the same time. That is the fastest path to recovery."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Director Jang Jeong-hoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.