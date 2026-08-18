"What Should the Baby Panda Be Named?" Everland Holds Voting Event

Everland is holding a voting event to choose the name of its baby panda, which recently turned 100 days old. The voting runs through Sept. 30, and anyone can take part.

According to Everland on the 18th, the name vote will be held both online and on site. Five names have been shortlisted: Zhu Bao, Jun Bao, Lin Bao, Youbao and Shu Bao. All of them include the panda family's shared suffix, "Bao," and each carries a meaning: a precious treasure like a pearl or jewel, a distinguished and handsome treasure, a precious treasure like beautiful jade, a treasure blessed and protected by everyone, and a bright treasure like the light of dawn.

Everland has also prepared prizes for participants. Among those who join the online event, 21 winners will be selected by lottery to receive prizes including a trip to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, invitations to the baby panda's 100-day celebration, goods featuring the baby panda's footprints, and admission tickets to Everland. The baby panda name vote is also being held on the social networking service (SNS) of the Chinese Embassy in Korea.

The baby panda is the youngest member of Everland's panda family. It was born at 10:53 a.m. on June 3 to mother Ai Bao and father Yuan Xin. It is the fourth female giant panda born in Korea, following Fu Bao in 2020 and the twin pandas Rui Bao and Hui Bao in 2023. In a recent health checkup, it weighed about 3.7 kilograms. That is more than 20 times its birth weight of 171 grams.

An Everland official said, "We ask for your active participation and support in the online and offline voting so that the youngest panda, born with the warm interest of the public, can receive a precious name and grow up healthy."

Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.