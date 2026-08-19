"Even with the air conditioner on..." Sweating from the hands, face and armpits? Suspect this condition

◇If you are sweating excessively on your face, palms, or armpits even though you are not hot or exercising, you should consider hyperhidrosis. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun] In summer, sweating heavily is a natural phenomenon. But if your palms, soles, armpits, or face sweat excessively even when you are not hot or exercising, and it disrupts daily life, you may have hyperhidrosis.

With help from Jo Jae-min, chief of the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, we have summarized the causes, treatment, and prevention of hyperhidrosis.

◇'Hyperhidrosis' leaves hands, feet, face and thighs damp... 25% of patients have a family history

Hyperhidrosis often occurs in limited areas such as the hands, feet, and armpits, but it can also affect the face or thighs. In particular, palmar hyperhidrosis can directly affect social life and work. People may hesitate to extend a hand for a handshake, or have trouble at work when paper and documents become wet. It can also make it uncomfortable to use a smartphone or computer keyboard.

Axillary hyperhidrosis can make clothes look damp or leave visible stains. This can create psychological stress, leading some people to avoid meeting others. When excessive sweating affects the face, makeup can easily wash off, and eating hot or spicy foods may trigger so much perspiration that even meals become uncomfortable. For people with sweaty soles, moisture inside shoes can worsen odor and increase the risk of skin problems.

Hyperhidrosis is broadly divided into primary and secondary hyperhidrosis. Primary hyperhidrosis occurs without any specific underlying disease and often begins in childhood or puberty, continuing into adulthood. It is characterized by symmetrical sweating in specific areas such as the hands, feet, or armpits, and many patients have a family history. Jo said that about 25% of hyperhidrosis patients report a family history.

Secondary hyperhidrosis refers to cases caused by other diseases or medications. Endocrine disorders such as Hyperthyroidism, obesity, menopause, and some drug treatments can all be causes.

◇If you are sweating excessively on your face, palms, or armpits even though you are not hot or exercising, you should consider hyperhidrosis. AI-generated image

◇Various treatments depending on the cause and symptoms... surgery may cause sweating to increase in other areas

Treatment varies depending on the severity of symptoms, the affected area, and the cause. In secondary hyperhidrosis, the first step is to identify the underlying disease or medication and treat that cause. For primary hyperhidrosis, several treatment options are available to reduce sweating and ease daily discomfort.

For mild symptoms, topical antiperspirants can be used. However, because they are applied repeatedly, they may cause skin irritation or itching.

Iontophoresis is also used for areas that can be immersed in water, such as the hands and feet. This method reduces sweat production by passing a mild electric current through the affected area while it is submerged in water. It is used for relatively mild cases, but it takes time and may not be fully effective.

Botulinum toxin injections are another common treatment. By blocking the nerve signals that reach the sweat glands, they reduce sweating and are used for localized hyperhidrosis such as underarm sweating. However, the effect is not permanent, so the procedure must be repeated after a certain period.

Oral medications are also an option. Drugs such as anticholinergic drugs can help reduce sweating, but side effects may include dry mouth, blurred vision, constipation, palpitations, and difficulty urinating.

If symptoms remain severe despite these conservative treatments, surgery may be considered. In particular, for hyperhidrosis affecting the hands or face, thoracoscopic sympathetic block is used as one of the effective treatment options.

For axillary hyperhidrosis, treatment to remove the sweat glands in the underarm area can also be performed.

One of the most important side effects to watch for in sympathetic nerve surgery is compensatory hyperhidrosis. After surgery, sweating may decrease in one area but increase in other areas such as the chest, back, abdomen, or thighs. In rare cases, complications related to chest surgery, such as pneumothorax or Hemothorax, can also occur.

◇Wear breathable clothing and stay hydrated regularly

It is difficult to completely prevent hyperhidrosis itself, but adjusting lifestyle habits can help ease symptoms. It is best to avoid excessively high indoor temperatures and humidity, and to wear clothing that allows good ventilation.

Spicy and hot foods, caffeine, and alcohol can increase sweating, so reducing intake may help if symptoms are severe. Avoiding excessive smoking and getting enough sleep and rest are also important. Since sweating is heavy, fluids should be replenished regularly.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

◇Jo Jae-min, chief of the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, during a consultation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.