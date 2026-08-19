SMILE Pro Opens a Way for Hyperopia Patients to Take Off Their Glasses

Good news has arrived for hyperopia patients who find daily life difficult without glasses.

SMILE surgery, which has already become a leading option in the correction of myopia and astigmatism, is now emerging as an effective alternative after showing successful clinical results in hyperopia treatment.

Hyperopia, or farsightedness, is a condition in which images are focused behind the retina rather than on it, affecting vision.

It is often known as the opposite of myopia, but its symptoms can be even more inconvenient. While people with myopia have difficulty seeing distant objects but can usually see nearby ones relatively well, hyperopia makes both near and far vision difficult to focus, so many patients struggle to manage daily life without glasses.

Hyperopia is more likely to occur when the eyeball is too short, when there are abnormalities in the lens or cornea, or when there is a family history of the condition. If left untreated, it can lead to blurred vision, eye strain, and difficulty with focusing at different distances. In severe cases, it may also cause amblyopia, strabismus, or even glaucoma, making accurate diagnosis and correction essential.

Until now, hyperopia correction has mostly relied on glasses or contact lenses.

To correct hyperopia with laser refractive surgery, doctors must remove tissue in a donut shape around the center of the cornea to make it steeper, like a lens. This is far more difficult than myopia correction, which flattens the central cornea. Because more tissue must be removed, even a slight deviation from the surgical center can greatly affect the outcome. Early overcorrection is also common, and regression back toward hyperopia can occur over time, leaving the condition long outside the reach of vision correction surgery.

SMILE Pro has brought change to that situation. Since its introduction in 2011, SMILE surgery has been performed more than 10 million times worldwide and has become a central procedure in refractive surgery. In South Korea, however, hyperopia correction had not been possible. That changed when the latest laser system, VisuMax 800, and its SMILE Pro upgrade were introduced domestically, opening the door to hyperopia correction with SMILE Pro.

Clear benefits have also been confirmed in actual clinical cases. A man in his 30s who had complained of frequent eye fatigue, headaches, and difficulty focusing during near work had preoperative hyperopia of 2.25 diopters in his left eye and 0.5 diopters in his right eye. After SMILE Pro hyperopia surgery, his left-eye vision recovered to 0.9, and his hyperopia was reduced to 0.25 diopters, allowing him to go about daily life without discomfort.

Of course, hyperopia correction is generally more demanding than myopia correction because it requires treatment over a wider corneal area, and even a slight misalignment of the surgical center can reduce the effect. Even so, hyperopia correction with SMILE Pro is showing rapid visual recovery and stable predictability, raising expectations that it could offer practical help to hyperopia patients who have long struggled to find a suitable solution.

Courtesy of Kim Bu-gi, Director-General of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

◇ Kim Bu-gi, Director-General of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.