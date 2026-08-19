Knee Pain in Active People in Their 20s and 30s: Three Patellar Disorders and How to Prevent Them

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] More young people are making exercise part of their daily routine, including running, gym workouts, climbing, and ballet.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's 2026 release of the 2025 National Sports Participation Survey, the share of people who took part in recreational sports at least once a week for 30 minutes or more rose to 65.2% among those in their 20s and 67.8% among those in their 30s, up 6.0 and 3.0 percentage points from the previous year, respectively.

The problem is that the more often and actively people exercise, the more strain they place on the knees, which are repeatedly used in running, changing direction, jumping, and landing. In particular, when repeated stress on the joints and tendons around the patella exceeds the body's ability to recover, various problems can occur, including the kneecap moving out of place and pain in the front of the knee.

Kim Tae-seop, director of orthopedics at Bupyeong Himchan Hospital, said, "The patella acts as a lever that transfers the force of the thigh muscles to the shinbone to extend the knee." He added, "If exercise volume suddenly increases, overload can build up in the patellofemoral joint and the patellar tendon. If inflammation develops in the cartilage, it loses elasticity, and if left untreated, the cartilage can peel away. That can become the beginning of degenerative arthritis, so it should not be taken lightly."

◇Pain in the front of the knee: various causes and conditions

The patella is a round bone located within the quadriceps tendon at the front of the knee, and its lower end connects to the shinbone through the patellar tendon.

As the knee bends and straightens, it moves along the trochlear groove of the femur and transfers the force of the thigh muscles to the shinbone.

As a result, the more often the knee is repeatedly bent and straightened, the greater the strain on the surrounding joints and tendons. Patellofemoral pain syndrome is also relatively common.

Although the exact cause is not known, it often develops from continuous and repetitive exercise. If pain or discomfort caused by inflammation appears, treatment is needed.

Pain and discomfort are especially common just below the kneecap. This is patellar tendinopathy, a condition in which repeated stress on the tendon connecting the patella and the shinbone causes microdamage, inflammation, and degenerative changes. It is more likely to occur in people who jump frequently on hard surfaces, which is why it is also called "jumper's knee." When patellar tendinopathy develops, the knee can become easily painful and sensitive, and climbing stairs or going down them becomes uncomfortable. It hurts more when bearing weight or jumping, and in severe cases, swelling may occur. In serious cases, the patellar tendon can even rupture, so an accurate diagnosis is necessary.

If pain spreads broadly around the patella or deep in the front of the knee, patellofemoral pain may be suspected. It can occur when exercise volume suddenly increases and the load exceeds what the joint can handle, or when it is combined with problems in thigh and hip strength, leg alignment, and movement. Running, squats, lunges, and stairs can cause a dull ache when the knee bears weight and bends, and it may also hurt when standing up after sitting for a long time.

If the knee suddenly catches during a change of direction or landing, and the patella feels as if it shifts sideways or slips out, or if the knee gives way and swells rapidly, patellar instability should be checked. Compared with simple overuse, direct trauma during a change of direction or landing is often the immediate trigger. In particular, if the groove in the femur is naturally shallow, the patella sits higher than normal, or the alignment of the leg bones creates a strong outward pull on the patella, it can more easily move out of place. Repeated dislocations can damage the cartilage of the patella and femur, increasing the risk of early patellofemoral arthritis.

◇Adjust exercise intensity and range of motion... combine rehabilitation exercise within a tolerable pain range

If knee pain develops during exercise, stop the movement and check for swelling and walking ability. Medical attention is also needed if the knee changes shape after an injury, swells quickly, becomes difficult to bear weight on, locks up and cannot be straightened, or repeatedly feels as if it is giving way or slipping out. It is also advisable to identify the cause if pain lasts for one to two weeks or keeps coming back every time you exercise.

Treatment generally involves temporarily reducing the exercise intensity and range of motion that trigger pain, while also doing rehabilitation exercises within a pain-tolerable range rather than resting for a long time without moving the knee at all.

For patellar tendinopathy, running and jumping should be reduced, and pain should be controlled with medication and physical therapy while strengthening the quadriceps, hips, calves, and other lower-body muscles and gradually increasing the load on the patellar tendon. For patellofemoral pain, strengthening the knee and hip muscles, correcting faulty movement patterns, and, if needed, using taping or insoles can help. For a first patellar dislocation, a brace and rehabilitation therapy may be used after evaluating osteochondral damage and the risk of recurrence. If dislocations recur or there are clear anatomical risk factors, surgery may also be considered depending on the cause.

To prevent injury, it is important to balance exercise load and recovery. Distance, speed, weight, and workout time should not all be increased at once; instead, raise them one at a time. Warm up thoroughly before and after exercise, and strengthen not only the quadriceps but also the hip and calf muscles. During squats and landings, keep the knees and toes aligned so the knees do not collapse inward excessively. If pain lasts until the next day, reduce the intensity and depth of the movement. In daily life, avoid sitting with the knees bent for long periods, straighten and move them often, and reduce squatting and repeated stair use when symptoms are present.

Kim Tae-seop, director of orthopedics at Bupyeong Himchan Hospital, advised, "You need to distinguish between brief discomfort during exercise and pain that is accompanied by swelling, locking, instability, or that keeps recurring." He added, "After pain appears, the key is to adjust exercise load to a level the joint can handle. If symptoms keep coming back, getting the cause diagnosed is the way to keep exercising for the long term."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.