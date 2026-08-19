"Wireless implantable electrical stimulator shows therapeutic effect on stress urinary incontinence"

(A) Representative H&E-stained images of bladder and urethral tissues in the -ES and +ES groups. The images show tissue structure, muscle fiber arrangement, and inflammatory cell infiltration. The +ES group showed

[Sportschosun] A study has found that a minimally invasive, implantable wireless electrical stimulator is effective in treating stress urinary incontinence.

Stress urinary incontinence is a urinary disorder in which urine leaks involuntarily when abdominal pressure rises, such as during coughing, sneezing, or exercise. It is a common condition affecting many adult women.

A research team led by Professor Song Mi-ho of the Department of Urology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, in collaboration with researchers from Korea University (KU) and Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), evaluated the therapeutic effect of a wireless implantable electrical stimulator in an animal model of stress urinary incontinence. The team induced stress urinary incontinence in rats by vaginal distension, then implanted a wireless electrical stimulator measuring 3.5 mm in diameter and 21 mm in length in the pelvic floor muscle area. Electrical stimulation was applied twice a week for four weeks. The researchers then analyzed urethral sphincter function and tissue changes to assess the treatment effect.

The results showed that the group receiving electrical stimulation had a leak point pressure, which indicates the pressure at which urine begins to leak, that was on average 22.8 cmH2O higher than that of the group without stimulation, a difference of about 1.9 times. This suggests that the weakened urethral sphincter function was restored, improving the ability to retain urine.

Electromyography, which measures the electrical activity of muscles, also showed improved nerve and muscle function of the sphincter in the electrical stimulation group. Tissue examination found reduced inflammatory cell infiltration and muscle fiber fibrosis, along with improved tissue structure. Collagen density in the bladder and urethral tissues also tended to increase, supporting the functional improvements.

Professor Song Mi-ho said, "This study confirmed that a wireless implantable electrical stimulator may improve the nerve and muscle function of the urethral sphincter and enhance urinary function in stress urinary incontinence." She added, "We expect it could develop into a new minimally invasive treatment strategy for patients with stress urinary incontinence in the future."

The findings were recently published in the International Neurourology Journal (INJ), an international journal in the field of urology.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Song Mi-ho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.