"Six in 10 People Do Not Know the Gender Differences in Cardiovascular Disease"... Need for Tailored Education Highlighted

An infographic summarizing the results of a nationwide online survey of 2,003 adults aged 20 to 80 conducted from July 14 to 31, 2025.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death in South Korea, but the general public is not sufficiently aware that risk factors, symptoms, disease patterns, treatment responses and prognosis can differ between men and women.

While chest pain is widely known as a typical symptom, women may also experience shortness of breath, fatigue and nausea. In addition, because women have sex-specific risk factors such as pregnancy-related complications and hormonal changes after menopause, understanding gender differences is a crucial factor that can improve prevention and early response.

A research team led by Professor Park Seong-mi of the Department of Cardiology at Korea University Anam Hospital conducted a nationwide survey on South Korean adults' awareness of sex differences in cardiovascular disease and released the findings as part of a research project supported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the Korea National Institute of Health.

Recent international cardiovascular guidelines have emphasized the importance of sex-specific cardiovascular care that takes biological differences between men and women into account. Women often have different risk factors from men, their symptoms are frequently atypical, and differences also exist in disease mechanisms and treatment outcomes. However, how well this medical evidence is known to the general public has not been sufficiently studied. Through this study, Park's team sought to identify this awareness gap and also evaluate the socioeconomic and clinical factors that influence awareness of sex differences.

The team conducted a web-based survey of 2,003 adults nationwide, proportionally allocating respondents by age, sex and region.

The survey assessed awareness of gender differences in the symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, treatment and prognosis of cardiovascular disease, and analyzed the factors affecting awareness levels.

The results showed that only 39.7% of respondents had a high level of awareness of sex differences in cardiovascular disease. In other words, about six out of 10 people had low awareness of gender differences in cardiovascular disease. Awareness of sex differences was low among both men and women, indicating that education is needed for both groups rather than being limited to one gender.

Socioeconomic factors and a family history of cardiovascular disease were also closely linked to awareness levels. People with a family history of cardiovascular disease were 1.84 times more likely to show a high level of awareness than those without one. Among socioeconomic factors, unemployed respondents were about 26% less likely than employed respondents to show a high level of awareness, while higher-income groups tended to have greater awareness of sex differences in cardiovascular disease than lower-income groups. These findings suggest that access to information and awareness may be relatively limited among socioeconomically vulnerable groups, underscoring the need for tailored education strategies that prioritize them.

The team also found a major gap in access to information. About 96% of respondents said they had either never encountered information on gender differences in cardiovascular disease over the past year (68.9%) or had encountered it only occasionally (27.0%). By contrast, 60.2% said education on cardiovascular disease that reflects sex differences is needed, while only 27.7% believed government and social support for prevention that takes sex differences into account is sufficient. In other words, demand for education is high, but opportunities to access related information and social support remain limited.

Professor Park Seong-mi said, "Although diagnosis and treatment that take gender differences into account have recently become an international standard in cardiovascular disease, this study shows that public awareness still falls far short of that standard." She added, "Education and public campaigns for the general public are needed, especially ones that include both men and women as well as socioeconomically vulnerable groups."

She also stated, "This study, conducted with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency's Korea National Institute of Health, is the first nationwide assessment in South Korea of public awareness of sex differences in cardiovascular disease. It is expected to provide important evidence for developing national education strategies to improve cardiovascular prevention policy and health equity in the future."

Meanwhile, as head of the Women's Heart Center at Rosetta Hall, Korea University Anam Hospital, Professor Park continues to provide cardiovascular care and conduct research that reflects sex-specific characteristics. She has also built a distinguished record in the field of sex-based cardiovascular medicine, including previous analyses of data from about 630,000 domestic patients with acute myocardial infarction to identify gender differences in diagnosis and treatment.

The study, "Public Awareness of Sex Differences in Cardiovascular Disease: A Nationwide Population Study," was led by Kim Hyun-jin of the Department of Cardiology at Hanyang University Guri Hospital as first author and Park Seong-mi of the Department of Cardiology at Korea University Anam Hospital as corresponding author. It was recently published in the American College of Cardiology's international journal, JACC: Advances, drawing attention from the academic community.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park Seong-mi

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.