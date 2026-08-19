"Thinking It Was Grape Juice, They Drank It Up"... Passengers on In-Flight Beverage Spark 'Bathroom Rush'

Photo source: Weibo

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Claims are spreading online that passengers on a China Southern Airlines flight rushed to the restroom after drinking a beverage served on board. The drink in question was prune juice.

According to Chinese media outlets, including the Xiaoxiang Morning Post, cabin crew on a China Southern Airlines flight from Wuhan to Ürümqi on the 1st served prune juice as an in-flight beverage.

According to passengers, some people suddenly began heading to the restroom after the drink was served, and long lines formed outside the two lavatories on the aircraft.

One passenger claimed he drank the prune juice without suspicion, thinking it was ordinary grape juice. He said he only realized it was prune juice after finishing most of the drink, and then saw other passengers heading to the restroom one after another.

A post on social media complained, "There are more than 100 passengers, but only two restrooms. Why did they hand out prune juice?"

Another passenger joked that it was the first time his intestines had ever felt this clean, while some users reacted by saying the airline had effectively offered passengers a free bowel cleanse and weight-loss service.

Some passengers also claimed the symptoms continued after landing. One account posted online said they had to run to the restroom as soon as they arrived at the airport, and then had to look for a bathroom again after reaching the hotel.

However, it has not been confirmed whether these claims actually occurred on a large scale on that specific flight.

China Southern Airlines explained that the food and beverages served on its aircraft vary depending on the actual in-flight service, and that prune juice is not provided on every flight. It said coffee, fruit juice, and soy milk are generally served, and passengers may also choose water.

The airline also said that photos of long restroom lines and claims of mass diarrhea circulating online were exaggerated. It added that there had been no official complaints from passengers on the flight saying they suffered from diarrhea.

Prune juice became controversial because of the ingredients found in plums.

Plums and prune juice contain sorbitol, a sugar alcohol. If sorbitol is not fully absorbed in the intestines, it creates an osmotic effect that draws water into the bowel, which can soften stool and promote bowel movements.

For that reason, plums and prune juice have long been known as foods that may help relieve constipation. However, the degree of reaction varies from person to person, and consuming large amounts can cause bloating, abdominal pain, or diarrhea.

So the fact that passengers drank prune juice alone cannot explain all of the symptoms reported on the flight. No objective data has been released on how much the passengers actually consumed, the sorbitol content of the product, or how many people experienced symptoms at the same time.

Experts advised, "Just because a beverage served on board is packaged similarly to a familiar fruit juice does not mean it has the same ingredients," and added, "If you are someone who is usually sensitive to certain drinks, it is best to check the type of beverage before drinking it."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.