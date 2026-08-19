Braun Unveils NEVO, a More Refined and Smoother Next-Generation Electric Shaver

- Equipped with ultra-low-friction Silk Glide foil technology... significantly reduces friction compared with conventional foils

- Features an intuitive display and a SmartCare Center that enables automatic customized cleaning

A product photo of Braun Nevo, launched by Korea P&G Braun (Source: Korea P&G Braun)

Braun, the global premium electric shaver brand, has returned in an even more advanced form.

Korea P&G's German premium small-appliance brand Braun said it has introduced its next-generation model, Braun Nevo, which is designed to set a new standard for the future of electric shavers. The product was developed to reduce the contact area between the foil and the skin, prevent snagging, and deliver a consistently clean shave.

Based on research showing that the ridges on shark skin reduce water resistance, Braun has introduced a new ultra-low-friction Silk Glide foil. Its fine embossed surface reduces friction and cuts skin drag by up to 24% compared with the existing OptiFoil, allowing the shaver to glide smoothly across the skin.

The design has also been refined. The seamless unibody is made from stainless steel 316L, a material known for its corrosion resistance, high-temperature stability, and excellent hygiene, creating a premium look and strong durability. Braun also applied hydroforming technology used in sports car body shaping to precisely form the curved body with high-pressure fluid, then added value with a laser-cut finish.

Its cutting performance has become even more precise. The cutting system, made up of the Silk Glide foil, Ultra Thin Blade, Gold Titanium Coated Pro Blade, and Direct Cut Trimmer, shaves short and coarse stubble, flat-lying hairs, tangled hairs, and hairs growing in multiple directions, delivering a close shave down to as much as 0.12 mm below the skin surface. In addition, the Braun NEVO Sense feature detects beard density in real time and automatically adjusts motor power, delivering consistent cutting performance tailored to each area.

Convenience has also been greatly improved. The display clearly shows product management information such as battery level, charging status, whether cleaning is needed, and the condition of the shaving head foil, making it easy to check the device's status at a glance. The 7-in-1 SmartCare Center, which handles cleaning, drying, lubrication, and charging in one step, automatically recognizes the shaver's condition and performs customized cleaning. The cleaning-fluid cartridge has also been redesigned for front insertion, making replacement and maintenance easier.

Braun Nevo will be available for pre-order on the Naver Braun official brand store until August 23. Customers who pre-order will receive 50,000 Naver Pay points and a 0.1g gold bar. The company will also run a purchase promotion offering prizes such as the fourth-generation AirPods and 10,000 Naver Pay points. Starting on the 24th, the product will go on sale through Coupang, Electro Mart, and other channels in addition to the Naver Braun official brand store.

Braun will also hold five Naver Shopping Live sessions between August 18 and 29. Customers who purchase during the live broadcasts will receive a travel-ready bag, and Apple products will be given away through a drawing. In addition, customers who register the product on the Braun website within 30 days of purchase can receive free after-sales service for up to five years.

A Braun representative said, "The new Nevo was designed to maximize Braun's cutting performance while adding greater smoothness to the shaving process, offering users a completely new shaving experience." The representative added, "If the first generation of Braun electric shavers emphasized convenience and the second generation focused on cutting power, Nevo is a third-generation product that elevates the overall shaving experience."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.